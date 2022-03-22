BOONE — Watauga County will apply for a $500,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to construct a park on the Middle Fork Greenway after the Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the application on Tuesday, March 15.
Chairman John Welch was not in attendance, leaving Commissioner Billy Kennedy to chair the meeting.
The request came from Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, who noted that the application would be a partnership between the county and the Blue Ridge Conservancy. The county would be listed as the applicant while the BRC would donate the land and help cover construction costs.
The land, located in the area of Jordan V. Cook Road, is 32 acres along the Middle Fork Greenway corridor and would be known as Boone Gorge Park after development. The plan is for the park to include 50 parking spaces, approximately 2 miles of trail, two bridges, stream restoration, fishing access, wetlands, an outdoor classroom and a picnic area, Furman told the commissioners. Furman noted the hope is to have the area completed in time for a grand opening in 2024.
While the grant would not cover the total cost of the project, listed as $2.5 million, it would go a long way in bringing the project to full funding. According to Furman, $1.2 million has already been funded and the rest is either in progress or being applied for.
Unlike many grants, the grant for which the county is applying does not require any financial matching but does require a special public meeting. The board approved the application process and set the meeting for Tuesday, April 19 at 5 p.m., just before their scheduled meeting on that day.
Furman also presented the board with a proposed contract for the Watauga Economic Development Commission from WRAL Digital Solutions, a Raleigh-based digital advertising arm of news station WRAL.
He requested that $22,000 come from the Economic Development Capital Reserve for the project, which would be a media campaign throughout WRAL’s brands that highlights Watauga County — adding that the goal would be to bring businesses to the area.
“We want to tell our story, why (businesses) can succeed here and that’s the goal of the EDC,” Furman said.
Kennedy noted that bringing more businesses to Watauga County could bring more well-paying jobs and help alleviate housing issues the board has been looking at. Commissioner Larry Turnbow also noted his support, adding that at the end of the day, it can just be a relatively low-cost experiment the board and EDC can learn from.
The board then unanimously approved the contract.
County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh also presented the board with three contracts. The first was with Cummins Sales and Service for generator maintenance services at the Watauga Community Recreation Center for $22,706.40 during a five-year period.
The second was with SKA Architecture for design services in the reroofing of the Hunger and Health Coalition building. The proposal was for $33,900 and SKA had already done the design services for the building in the 1980s.
The third contract was a proposal for weekend cleaning and lock-up services at county parks. The contract with the International Support Group cost $53,376 for 33 weekends during the first two years and then three remaining years with an additional $1,000 per year. The total cost of the contract is $219,504 during the five year span.
The board approved all three of Marsh’s contract requests.
The next scheduled meeting for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, April 5.
