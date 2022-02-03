BLOWING ROCK — When Blowing Rock means business, it is quite literally cooler than the proverbial cucumber.
For 2022 Blowing Rock Winterfest, 23 businesses and civic organizations paid to have customized ice sculptures crafted, each one unique and each one mounted near the front step of their respective doorways.
Artisan Ice Sculptures of Charlotte did the making and for good measure demonstrated their craft to the delight of onlookers in the center of Memorial Park. Hundreds of Winterfest revelers braved Saturday's frigid temperatures to get a glimpse of the artisans' handiwork.
Some of the finished products were mesmerizing. Some were on the funny side. A few were poignant. All were noble, creative reminders that Blowing Rock is open for business, year 'round.
