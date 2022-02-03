The Ice Bear

Even with the afternoon sun shining brightly, the temperature dipping below 10 degrees Fahrenheit kept this fish-catching grizzly bear intact for WinterFest viewing pleasure on Jan. 29, a perfect accoutrement for Town Hall.

BLOWING ROCK — When Blowing Rock means business, it is quite literally cooler than the proverbial cucumber.

Ice Orcas

If orca whales and sea lions are popping up out of the icy water, surely a polar bear is not very far behind. At Memorial Park on Jan. 29, an Artisan Ice Sculptures craftsman demonstrates his creative art and sculpting skills as part of the 2022 Blowing Rock WinterFest events and activities.

For 2022 Blowing Rock Winterfest, 23 businesses and civic organizations paid to have customized ice sculptures crafted, each one unique and each one mounted near the front step of their respective doorways.

Artisan Ice Sculptures of Charlotte did the making and for good measure demonstrated their craft to the delight of onlookers in the center of Memorial Park. Hundreds of Winterfest revelers braved Saturday's frigid temperatures to get a glimpse of the artisans' handiwork.

Some of the finished products were mesmerizing. Some were on the funny side. A few were poignant. All were noble, creative reminders that Blowing Rock is open for business, year 'round.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.