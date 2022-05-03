BLOWING ROCK — To keep the rivers and streams of the High Country clean, the Watauga Riverkeeper and community partners Blue Ridge Conservancy and Middle Fork Greenway have installed a second passive litter collection device in Watauga County waters.
Located off Hwy 321 past J&M Produce, the new Trash Trout, designed by Asheville Greenworks, will help catch trash from the highway, which can flow into the waterway.
“We’re thrilled to install an additional Trash Trout to help interrupt the waste stream and reduce the flow of litter in our streams,” said Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill.
He thanked the Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Middle Fork Greenway for hosting the device on the Middle Fork of the New River, and thanked Asheville Greenworks as well for designing and fabricating the device.
“We’re excited to use this as a prevention device as well as an educational and advocacy tool,” Hill said.
During the summer of 2021, the Watauga Riverkeeper installed Watauga’s first Trash Trout with the help of the town of Boone in Winkler Creek along the Boone Greenway, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. Since then, the Watauga Riverkeeper and staff and volunteers with MountainTrue have regularly cleaned out the device and kept track of what kinds of pollution are making their way through High Country creeks and streams.
The newest Trash Trout is located on land owned by the Blue Ridge Conservancy, which will be the future site of the Middle Fork Greenway. In the future, this greenway will connect the Boone Greenway all the way to Blowing Rock. Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill said having this litter collecting device already in place will be a benefit when the space becomes more heavily used by walkers, runners, bikers and others as part of the greenway. He said the device will most likely see more litter with the increased use.
Middle Fork Greenway Director Wendy Patoprsty said that volunteers pick up trash on a regular basis along the Middle Fork Greenway Trail and streambanks.
“The trash trout is an awesome educational resource to determine where the majority of trash is originating and work to minimize the trash sources. The Trash Trout will keep the appearance of our parks pristine by capturing floating trash for a healthier ecosystem,” Patoprsty said.
The Trash Trout works by floating in a waterway, lined with buoys on both sides, and acts like a cage to trap litter. Made entirely with recycled materials, the device is designed to be passive and not obstruct the moving water and movements of aquatic life like fish.
Hill and MountainTrue are seeking business sponsors to help fund the Trash Trout program, and interested businesses can contact the Watauga Riverkeeper at andy@mountaintrue.org.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
