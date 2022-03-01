WATAUGA — The board of advisers of the Watauga County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Watauga County and will be awarded from the community grant making fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund. Grants generally range between $1,000 and $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Watauga County. Total grants will not exceed $27,000.
Applications are available beginning Friday, March 4. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon on Tuesday, April 5.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisers of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“We are happy to offer these grants to our nonprofits to build their impact in our local community,” said Brian Crutchfield, board president, in a press release. “We hope this will help provide needed support to keep Watauga County strong.”
For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.