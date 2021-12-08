BOONE — Fifty High Country residents filled two rooms in Plemmons Student Union on Dec. 3 during the second town hall to address impacts of Appalachian State’s growth and management.
The discussion, hosted by the Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative and the App State chapter of the American Association of University Professors, came two weeks after the university announced the opening of a new campus in Hickory and in response to community demand at a similar event at the Watauga Public Library on Oct. 27.
In her opening remarks, Climate Action Collaborative organizer Sarah Sandreuter said the goal of the town hall was to begin uniting the diverse initiatives that are working separately right now to improve regional well-being, including the Watauga Housing Forum, Immigration Justice Coalition, Black at App State, Black in Boone, Climate Transition Blue Ridge, student mental health and LGBTQ+ justice advocates, as well as individual efforts from residents throughout Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.
She posed questions to residents like, “How can we learn to listen to one another and take on each other’s struggles as our common struggle, so that we can gain the strength to change this place for the better?”
At the Dec. 3 Board of Trustees meeting, Chancellor Sheri Everts talked about the limitations of Boone and how the future expansion of the campus would be online or outside of the Boone area, which led to the new Hickory campus.
“Hickory is a vibrant, growing city that serves rural, Northwest North Carolina, and it is the largest metropolitan area in the state that did not have a major, public university campus,” Everts said. “This partnership will allow App State to continue the mission we have had since 1899 — to increase access to education for the citizens of North Carolina.”
The new 226,000 square feet will undergo an audit of the building to assess energy and efficiency needs, and Everts said the university has begun conversations with city leadership about ways they can work together to advance shared sustainability goals.
Everts also talked about the Mountaineer Food Hub and Free Store, coordinated by the Office of Sustainability, to address food insecurity on the campus community.
“The food hub provides staple foods, fresh produce, bread, breakfast items and personal care products,” Everts said. “In addition to its main location in the Office of Sustainability, there are satellite locations throughout campus, and the Office of Sustainability ensures they all stay stocked. The “free store” also carries interview clothing, winter gear, school supplies, household items and various other goods.”
She also mentioned the AppKIDS program, which has supported local children in need with an annual shopping trip, providing them with winter clothing, school supplies and hygiene items for the past 41 years.
“Using donated funds, App State faculty and staff volunteer their time to host the children, spending the day getting to know them, and ensuring they are able to take home items that they need, and I am honored to provide each child with a book,” Everts said. “For many of the children, this event is the only time of year they are able to get new clothes. This year, a generous donation allowed us to ensure that each child could also choose a gift for themselves. Those of us who have volunteered to spend time with these children can tell you it is one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have.”
At the town hall, participants divided into small groups to identify problems in the area, and to brainstorm solutions. The problems identified ranged from unaffordable housing to food insecurity, job loss, racial discrimination and even the university’s decisions to bring 20,000 students to the region during a pandemic.
“I think App State wants to be a good neighbor to Boone, but when it comes down to it, it’s just getting too big,” former App State professor Herb Hash said to members of his small-group.
Brian Burke, one of the meeting’s facilitators and an assistant professor in App State’s Department of Sustainability, described Friday’s conversation as a beginning, with extensive community consultation to follow.
Some of the proposed solutions included capping enrollment, redirecting student fees away from athletics and debt payments, requiring Appalachian studies and community service for degree-seeking students, changing regulations on short term home rentals, better managing New River Light and Power to benefit ratepayers and encourage solar energy, and changing the composition of the Board of Trustees so it includes community members, staff, faculty and students.
Burke said he hopes the proposed solutions will become a concrete set of demands within the next five months.
To follow up, ClimAct organizers are convening a steering committee so a broader group of community leaders can begin planning additional conversations and actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.