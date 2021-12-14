BOONE — For the final time in 2021, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The first item the board took care of was reappointing a board chair and vice-chair for the new year. Commissioner Billy Kennedy nominated current chair John Welch to continue in the role for 2022, which was approved unanimously. In turn, Kennedy was nominated to retain his role of vice chair by commissioner Larry Turnbow, which was also approved unanimously.
The board then opted to retain Geouque and other staff, continue the commissioners’ roles on other boards and commissioners such as Welch’s position on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and keep the meeting schedule the same.
Also on the agenda was the presentation of an award to the county from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
Watauga County was named one of five counties in the state to receive the 2021 N.C. Cooperative Extension County Partnership Award, which honors counties that support their extension and works to better the local extension projects.
“The award application was written by (Watauga County Extension Director Jim Hamilton) and his staff and I think that is really a testament to how much they appreciate you and the support that you give the extension,” West District Director for the Cooperative Extension Kelley Heimstra told the board.
In the application, the Watauga County Extension repeatedly noted the county’s support of the proposed kill and chill facility, the High County Food Hub and the farming community as a whole.
“The burgeoning local food economy in Watauga is strong. With small average farm sizes (typical in the western counties of the state), our local farmers rely on a number of direct markets such as restaurant sales, farmers markets and the High Country Food Hub,” the award nomination read. “The Cooperative Extension and Watauga County have contributed significant time and resources into supporting the local food infrastructure that sustains a large number of our small-scale, local food producers.”
Hamilton followed with more good news for the board, announcing the extension had recently found out about more than $300,000 they would receive in grants for the kill and chill facility from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tobacco Trust Fund. He added that the extension was also applying for a further $475,000 grant from the N.C. Agriculture Development Trust Fund.
Some more good news for the board came with their audit for the 2021 fiscal year, presented by CPA Cindy Randolph.
Randolph noted that the audit reflected well on the county and its staff, notably collecting 98.88 percent of property taxes, more than half of a percent above the statewide average.
One item that came out of the audit was more than $9.6 million that went unassigned due to conservative projections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Geouque suggested allocating $4.2 million to Watauga County Schools for long-term capital, $5.4 million to a capital projects fund that will cover a proposed parking deck in downtown Boone and the leftover $47,783 for future facilities maintenance.
The board agreed with the proposed allocations, with Welch noting the county wanted to give WCS more money during budget season, but played it safe due to the pandemic. The board approved the allocations unanimously.
The American Rescue Plan Act was also on the agenda for the commissioners, who adopted a resolution to officially adopt $10,911,724 in government funding. The board also adopted a new version of the Watauga County Grant Project Ordinance Establishment and Maintenance of the American Rescue Plan because their previous version did not have the word “grant” in it.
The next meeting for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Jan. 18. There was a meeting scheduled for Jan. 4, however the board opted to cancel it due to a projected lack of agenda items.
