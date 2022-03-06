BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners ended its State of Emergency, which terminated the mask mandate in county-owned buildings, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 7.
While masks will not be required in county buildings, the board agreed to approve policy changes that will keep masks required in the county jail, the clinical side of the health department and for home aid workers and potentially the home meal delivery employees at the Project for Aging.
County manager Deron Geouque said he spoke with management at those three locations to discuss the needs of the facilities and about those departments’ individual wishes to keep masking in place due to the nature of their work spaces and vulnerable populations.
Commissioner John Welch said that he hopes the county can move forward safely and with compassion for one another and that those who choose to continue wearing masks are not judged for doing so.
This decision came following a regular check-in from Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director, who addressed the board with an update on COVID-19. She relayed that COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly in the county, as well as some new metrics the health department is planning to use to track COVID-19 locally.
Greene said that as the pandemic has progressed the community has gained a variety of new tools in its toolbox to combat COVID-19, and the metrics that were helpful — total positive COVID-19 test results, community positivity rates — aren’t as useful in giving a clear picture of the situation.
Particularly, with the increasing availability of at-home tests, Greene said that positive case counts and the community positivity number isn’t as useful of a measure as it used to be. Greene said the department is now looking to keep better track of the pandemic’s burden on healthcare facilities.
Moving forward, Greene said the health department will look at metrics such as hospital admission rates per 100,000 people per seven day periods, COVID-19 admissions over seven-day periods per 100,000 and how many hospital beds are serving COVID-19 patients.
She emphasized that vaccines are still the best tools available for combatting COVID-19 and said that Watauga County has a 56% complete vaccination rate, with 60% of the county having received at least one dose. As a general trend, Greene said that older residents are more vaccinated than the younger age groups.
The commissioners also came to a second large decision during the evening, announcing that they have agreed to settle in the lawsuit against the Town of Boone about a contract by the town regarding a water allotment promised to the county in exchange for an easement for the town’s water intake transmission line.
The ongoing legal dispute started in June of 2020, and Commissioner Billy Kennedy said a settlement agreement is in the best interest of both parties, will save everybody money on legal fees and hopefully will help pave a new path forward in the relationship between the county and town.
The bulk of the meeting was spent discussing the county’s property reappraisal. Ryan Vincent from Vincent Valuations addressed the board with updates on the county’s tax reappraisal which will change property taxes throughout the county.
According to Vincent, per state law the county is required to have a property tax reappraisal every eight years and Watauga County is due for its update. Residents may see their property values, and in turn taxes, change for the upcoming year, and given the recent market the changes could be large for some people.
Vincent cautioned that this is eight years’ worth of changes in property values, in addition to the hot housing market in the last year or two. The county tax office only changes property values for specific reasons if it’s not a reappraisal year, Vincent said, and Watauga County’s last reappraisal was in 2014.
Reappraisals are effective as of Jan. 1, and notices are set to be sent out around March 17, Vincent said.
From 2014 to 2022, Vincent said the county saw a 46% to 51% change in value. 82% of properties increased in value while 18% saw decreases. Overall, he said that 19% of properties changed in value by less than 15% increase or decrease.
For those who feel like their new property value isn’t accurate, Vincent said they will have until 5 p.m. on April 26 to appeal to the county tax administration office. He recommends three steps to this process: review, compare and appeal.
Vincent said property owners should first review that all their information is listed correctly such as square footage, acreage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms. He said property owners then can compare their property values by seeing what other properties of similar size and quality are selling for in their neighborhoods. After this, if a property owner still believes their value has been incorrectly appraised, they can file an appeal to the tax administration.
Vincent said there’s a couple of reasons the tax administration doesn’t find to be valid in submitting an appeal, such as the percentage of change since the last appraisal or affordability of expected taxes. He said there are plenty of valid reasons an appraisal might not be accurate though, such as issues like flooding, erosion, foundation weakness or other damage.
The key to making the appeal go smoothly, Vincent said, is evidence. Having estimates from contractors about damage, including photos, or having a soil scientist or the health department provide documentation that the property doesn’t percolate can help make the appeal process go more quickly.
After hearing about property taxes, the commissioners worked to set aside funds for some upcoming projects and events. They committed $10,000 in seed money for the inaugural Boonerang Music and Arts Festival slated for June 18. Commissioner Larry Turnbow said this festival could be a long term, annual event that would be great for the community and is in line with the kinds of projects the county’s Economic Development Committee has made a point of promoting.
The board of commissioners approved holding $5,000 from the developer of Ancient Oaks Preserve Subdivision as a guarantee the gravel will be placed to bring the road to county standards which allows the developer to go ahead and record the subdivision plat (which is required by state law before lots can be sold) prior to all of the work on the roads being completed. According to Planning Director Joe Furman, when the work is completed the county will return the $5,000.
Additionally, the commissioners budgeted $20,000 to match Habitat for Humanity to pave roads that will make way for about five to 10 more houses. Lastly, the commissioners approved a payment to retain attorneys for the construction of the new Valle Crucis School.
Keith Martin, representing the board of directors at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, also reported to the commissioners that the App Theatre completed a $10 million capital campaign and have paid off a substantial loan. Martin asked the board to consider giving funding to a performance subsidy fund to help fund local performers to share their talents at the App Theatre.
The next Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
