BOONE — April 28 will have a lot of meaning for Watauga County, marking the one year anniversary of the 13-hour standoff with law enforcement that resulted in five deaths, including two Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
“It’s been a long year, it has been a tough year,” said Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair John Welch. “It seems like so many folks have been able to move on, but there’s a lot of folks who are still impacted by this.”
On April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle. After entering, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and began searching the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The deputies were allegedly fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Barnes is also believed to have killed the Ligons, who were identified by the WCSO as his mom and step dad.
Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff ended after 13 hours with Barnes’ death.
On Tuesday, April 5, the Board of Commissioners declared the anniversary a day of remembrance, while also designating the month of April as the Month of Remembrance for Watauga County’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers.
“Whereas, April 28, 2022, will mark the one-year anniversary of this tragic day; the thoughts and prayers of the citizens of Watauga County are with the families and friends of Deputy Sheriff Logan Fox and Sergeant Chris Ward,” the resolution read. “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Watauga County Board of Commissioners stands in solidarity with the citizens of Watauga County as they celebrate the lives and mourn the loss of remarkable and selfless heroes who represented the best of their community and whose memory will serve as an inspiration for future generations.”
The resolution — which was passed unanimously — requested that all flags be flown at half staff and calls upon citizens, businesses, nonprofits and state and local governments in Watauga County to illuminate a blue light. It also encourages the observance of a one-minute moment of remembrance at noon on April 28.
Sheriff Len Hagaman noted the pain from losing Ward and Fox was still felt in the WCSO, saying the anniversary will be like reopening the wound. However, he said he and the rest of the office were thankful for the support from the community in the year since.
