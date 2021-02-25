BOONE — For the third time in as many weeks, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Feb. 16, where they approved raises for county employees, funds for hospital expansion and the purchase of new law enforcement vehicles.
Only eight days earlier, the board met for their annual pre-budget retreat.
First up for the board was a request for approval of up to $120 million in tax-exempt bonds from the Public Finance Authority for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and the Watauga Medical Center.
The money will go toward a new two-story central energy plant and a four-story hospital expansion. According to Jim Deal, the attorney for the project, the hospital expects the actual funds to be around $109 million, of which more than $18 million will just be for medical equipment. A key part of the project will be the new energy plant, which replaces a unit more than 50-years-old.
“The hospital board has worked for years to get to this point, we’ve looked at other options and there aren’t any,” Deal said.
ARHS CEO Chuck Mantooth noted the project is a much needed boost for the hospital, which he noted was the same age as himself, and sets it up for a bright future.
“I’ve joked that that building is in a lot better shape than I am, but it’s still time to think about the future,” Mantooth said. “I think it’s a significant investment into this for the county, but it’s an investment in the future of the folks that will not only benefit in the next decade, but for decades to come.”
Before any bonds can be received, federal tax laws required the government overseeing the recipient to approve the issuance of the bonds. While the county did have to approve the bonds, the county will not be on the hook for any of the debt or liability.
After no public comment on the matter, the board approved the bonds unanimously.
Next for the board was a COVID-19 update from AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene, who spoke about plans for more vaccinations in the near future.
Greene said AppHealthCare has been working with vaccine manufacturers in an effort to set up two mass vaccination clinics in the near future, noting the hope is that they can happen by the end of the next week.
“The great news is that we’ve been approved to get 2,925 additional vaccines in our community,” Greene said. “And I think it’s because we were able to demonstrate that we have strong partnerships here. It also helped that we had a good mass vaccination clinic under our belt that we have done together.”
According to Greene, the vaccination waitlist for people 65 and older sits at 7,348 and the nearly 3,000 vaccines would put a big dent in that number.
She did however note the biggest challenge that AppHealthCare is facing with vaccination efforts, the weather, either directly affecting the High Country or vaccine manufacturer Pfizer.
Also coming to the board was Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Major Kelly Redmond, with a request to purchase more vehicles.
The request was for six Dodge Durango SUVs, a Dodge Charger, a Dodge Ram truck and eight new radios. It was noted all of the vehicles will be all or four-wheel drive. The total cost for the purchase was $282,933.59, which will be budgeted for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The board approved the purchase request with a unanimous vote.
County Manager Deron Geouque asked the board to approve the appropriation of funds to increase county employee salaries.
Geouque proposed the idea at the pre-budget retreat a week earlier, noting that $982,500 could be moved from about $5 million in unspent money to bring minimum wage up to $15-per-hour for county employees. When making the case for the increase, Geouque pointed to the salary increase’s ability to keep the county competitive when looking to hire.
Having already expressed their support of the idea and now able to vote on it, the board unanimously approved the pay increase. After voting, Board Chair John Welch pointed out that the commissioners themselves would not be receiving a raise.
The board went into closed session at 6:44 p.m. noting their expectation that action would be taken after. However, none was and the meeting was adjourned shortly before 9 p.m.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.