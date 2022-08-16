BLOWING ROCK — If you are looking for dark and somber, don't look to Randi Robeson for any help. She is one of the featured artists at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 21 — and she is more about life as an exuberance of color.
"I suppose my artistic style is rather classic," said Robeson in an Aug. 15 interview on-site for the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. It is colorful realism, but not photo realism. I use oils on canvas or boards. I like to go to happy places when I paint, instead of dark places. I might start off dark, but then something happy happens! Doing dark, brooding pieces is just not me."
Robeson's choice of medium is purposeful.
"Oils are what my kids gave me the first time I started painting," recalled Robeson. "At the time, I was too busy to really pursue it, but I find oils to be forgiving in a number of ways. I like them because they are malleable. When you paint wet on wet, you can get a lot of depth. You can add colors and mute colors. Oils give me the most freedom."
Her leanings toward creativity became evident at an early age.
"When I was a little kid I liked to draw," said Robeson. "I would write stories and then illustrate them. Somebody along the way reinforced me for that. Now, I just try to capture what I see and I usually see a lot of just joy and playfulness. I see abundance and I like to enhance the color of it."
Quick to smile and laugh, Robeson's personality bubbles to the surface.
"I am an optimist, by nature, rather than a pessimist. If you pay attention, there is an exuberance of color in the world. I think both of my parents imparted that to me as I was growing up, just an exuberance of what was around. My dad was a great observer of nature. My mother loved colors, especially the oceans and the light coming off the water."
Robeson's parents and her early childhood had a decisive influence on how she views the world, it seems.
"Originally I was born in Colorado, but we lived all over the world. My parents had quite the sense of adventure. I think that was their attitude about life, too, that it was an adventure. My father was a civil engineer, building big projects when it was the start of all the dams and powerhouses. My mother mostly watched over us kids. That can be a tough job and I am sure we made it that way!
" But I think it was their approach to life… everything was an adventure. When we moved, it was just going to be another adventure. The moves were very much planned, not spur of the moment. We lived in India when I was young. There weren’t that many professionals in civil engineering at that time, relatively speaking. Everything was new and my dad had to invent things as they went along. That was pretty amazing. As kids, our parents wanted us to look at these moves as a great adventure instead of being anxious about it. And going places became normal for me, even if we were not moving. When we lived in California, we would go to the mountains, the desert, the beach. We lived in Fullerton and Whittier, a little south of Los Angeles."
As for a lot of artists, the passion to paint had to wait.
"For college, I started out at Valparaiso University, in Indiana, then studied at the University of Florida and became a behavioral analyst," said Robeson. "Behavioral analysis is dependent a lot on observation, ultimately to help someone change their behavior or the behavior of those around them, which is much harder. Think in terms of a work situation or a family situation. The parents might ask, 'Can you do something with this kid.' Or a manager might say, 'My employees are always (fill in the blank).'
"The principles of behavior are universal, which I find very attractive. The science of behavioral analysis and the application thereof I just always found fascinating. What influences, what really makes behavior happen and why does it keep happening. It is like solving a mystery, each time. It may not always be the obvious and what people are thinking."
The challenges of "observation" may well be the critical commonality shared by Robeson's professional life and her art.
"I think there is a link between my interest in behavioral analysis and art because both require a lot of observation," said Robeson. "Behavior often tells a more truthful story than someone’s words. Being able to be that quiet observer so that you are not so much influencing behavior is important. And that comes into other things, too, whether I am in my gardens or buying produce from the pretty displays. Fruits and vegetables, when they are at their peak, are just really beautiful."
Robeson and her husband now split their time between Sarasota, Fla., and Blowing Rock, but her oils, a canvas, and paintbrushes are never far away.
"I did not study art in school. Mostly, I am self-taught," Robeson said. "I think my appreciation was nature and whatever was around. Both my parents, but my Dad, especially, was a great observer of nature. He loved being in nature, period. If he caught a fish, it was how beautiful the fish was. My Mom had a real aesthetic appreciation, too. I think in the back of her mind was a thought that she would paint, too, but life got in the way and she never got around to it.
"There has always been a sense of Impressionism in my work, I suppose," Robeson added, "because the Impressionists really started paying attention to the color of things. For them, the colors made everything come alive. A lot of artists who came before and even some of the early American artists, their use of light was fascinating. I have been trying more, lately, to incorporate some of that, the idea of light coming across an object, how that alters the image and how it prompts you to wonder what the light source is."
Robeson's laugh is infectious, her enthusiasm and sense of humor breaking through with her optimism.
"I like enhanced color, because that is how I see the world, with more color," said Robeson. "—There is a certain exuberance in the use of color. I like to paint fruits and vegetables as a tribute to all of the starving artists throughout history. When they painted what they were going to eat, they got both food as well as a model for their art!"
For the Artists in Residence series, Edgewood Cottage is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the featured artists on-site to answer questions and talk about their work.
