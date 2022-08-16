Randi Robeson 1

Randi Robeson is one of the featured artists through Aug. 21 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series produced by the Blowing Rock Civic Association.
Randi Robeson - fruits

Fruits and vegetables are a frequent subject for artist Randi Robeson, one of the featured artists at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 21.
Randi Robeson - lollipops

Does it get any more joyful than lollipops? Randi Robeson captures light and color in this scene, currently in her Edgewood Cottage exhibit as part of the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Randi Robeson - pumpkin

This plump pumpkin will live well beyond Halloween in the artistic hands of Randi Robeson, one of the featured artists at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 21.
Randi Robeson - doughnuts

Fruits and vegetables may be Randi Robeson's most favorite things to paint, but what starving artist doesn't like a doughnut now and then?
Randi Robeson - Rooster

This rooster painted by Randi Robeson has a lot to crow about because Robeson is a featured artist through Aug. 21 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

