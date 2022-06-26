featured editor's pick Classic cars pack the streets of downtown West Jefferson By Nathan Ham nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com Jun 26, 2022 Jun 26, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 This classic red Corvette made an appearance at the cruise-in. Photo by Nathan Ham Vehicles packed the streets of South Jefferson Avenue all evening long. Photo by Nathan Ham An old fire truck made its way through town. Photo by Nathan Ham This Ford Mustang represented a more modern piece of American muscle. Photo by Nathan Ham A classic Ford truck. Photo by Nathan Ham There were several Chevy trucks rolling through downtown. Photo by Nathan Ham Another classic Chevrolet truck. Photo by Nathan Ham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — One of the more perfect weather days you’ll find all summer long greeted car enthusiasts in downtown West Jefferson on Saturday for the monthly Kool Nites and Hot Rods cruise-in.Temperatures reached the low 70s and there was hardly a cloud in the sky throughout the afternoon and evening.The cruise-in occurs on the third Saturday of each month from April through October. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags West Jefferson Classic Car Street Motor Vehicle Enthusiast Hot Rod April Cloud × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Record Year: Blowing Rock Women's Club awards $75,000 in college scholarships to 12 recipients Speed figures into motorcycle fatality at Milepost 77 on Blue Ridge Parkway Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest Returns to Sugar Grove After Five Year hiatus Blasting operations to start near N.C. 105 bridge-replacement project WCS preparing for free school breakfasts, lunches to end Trending Recipes
