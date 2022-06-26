WEST JEFFERSON — One of the more perfect weather days you’ll find all summer long greeted car enthusiasts in downtown West Jefferson on Saturday for the monthly Kool Nites and Hot Rods cruise-in.

Temperatures reached the low 70s and there was hardly a cloud in the sky throughout the afternoon and evening.

The cruise-in occurs on the third Saturday of each month from April through October.

