BLOWING ROCK — After peaking at some 10,000 "stores" in 2010, Wells Fargo Bank is aggressively whittling down the number of branches in its system. As of Feb. 1, the Blowing Rock branch at 983 Main Street is on the list of the most recent closings.
According to the Weekly Bulletin of the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for the period Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, the Blowing Rock branch was closed, effective Feb. 1 and among five other Wells Fargo branch closings with that filing. The others included branches in Omaha, Neb., Norwalk, Conn., Camp Verde, Ariz., and Salt Lake City, Utah.
According to multiple Wells Fargo customers with accounts at the former Blowing Rock branch, they have been instructed to go to the Boone branch for service. Customers with safe deposit boxes have been asked to call the Boone branch to arrange for an appointment to remove all items from their Blowing Rock boxes.
The five Wells Fargo listings were among 29 total closings of bank branches nationwide on that day in Illinois, Minnesota, Idaho, Florida, California, District of Columbia, Texas, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, and Louisiana. Besides Wells Fargo, the banks included Zions Bancorp, Washington Federal, Investar, Intercredit, First National Bank, BMO Harris Bank, U.S. Bank, City National Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Bank of America, and KeyBank.
Although Wells Fargo is registered in Sioux Falls, S.D., its corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, Calif. In its current form, it is the product of multiple rollups of smaller banks until it was acquired by Norwest in 1998, which elected to keep the iconic Wells Fargo name and branding. The "new" Wells Fargo continued its rollup of other institutions, including the 2008 acquisition of Wachovia, which had earlier merged with Charlotte-based First Union Bank.
According to the 2010 Wells Fargo annual report, the bank had what it described as 10,000 banking "stores." It was the largest closer of branches in 2021, a net closing of 267 retail locations according to Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wells Fargo was down to 4,777 branches.
Although representatives of Wells Fargo could not be reached in time for comment in this report, the closure of the Blowing Rock branch follows national trends in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and migration to online banking services.
As explained in a FEDNotes article published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, authored by Kimberly Kreiss:
"In the decade prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, bank branches were closing at a steady rate. Additionally, households with a bank account increasingly adopted mobile or online banking for at least a portion of their banking needs. As COVID-19 dramatically changes the desire and willingness for consumers to have in-person interactions, it may accelerate both of these trends and lead to a permanent shift in how people access financial services. This note analyzes where bank branches closed during COVID-19 and provides a discussion of potential effects for consumers.
"Using SNL's Bank Branch Analytics data, I show that bank branches for commercial banks, credit unions, savings banks, and savings and loan association banks have been steadily closing since 2011, reversing trends in previous years. Moreover, bank branches have closed at record rates during the COVID-19 crisis. Closures during COVID-19 have been concentrated in metropolitan areas, while there is little difference between low-to-moderate income (LMI) and middle-to-upper-income (MUI) areas.1 Lastly, the vast majority of closures had a branch nearby, though a small number of new "banking deserts"—census tracts that had no branch within a ten-mile radius of the center—were created as a result of these closures."
