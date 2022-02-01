The Children’s Council of Watauga County is currently collaborating with Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University’s Lucy Brock Child Development Program to provide 8 pre-kindergarten classrooms for the 2022-23 school year. All elementary schools will have a pre-k classroom.
The Children’s Council is presently the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program contractor for Watauga County. As the contractor, The Children’s Council oversees the application process, placement of children and monitors the classrooms and program.
“We believe strongly in providing children with every opportunity to be prepared for success in school,” said WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. “For many of them that means access to a high quality preschool program. We are proud to now have a Pre-K program at every one of our K-8 schools, including our newest developmental Pre-K classroom at Mabel School. All of this is possible because of the vision of our school board, the investment by our county commissioners, and our partnerships with Appalachian State and the Children’s Council. There is a lot more we need to do to support our families and youngest learners, not to mention our local employers and workforce. It will take the whole community working together to meet this need.”
The NC Pre-K Program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. NC Pre-K applications will open on March 1 and will need to be submitted by June 3, 2022. Applications should be submitted to The Children’s Council of Watauga County’s office for all sites. Applications for the NC Pre-K program are available at The Children’s Council or may be downloaded at www.thechildrenscouncil.org.
To be eligible: A child must be four-years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022 and may not be kindergarten age eligible. A child that meets the age requirement is eligible for NC Pre-K if the child is from a family whose gross income is at or below 75% of the State Median Income).
Children of certain military families are also eligible without regard to income. In addition, up to 20% of age eligible children enrolled may have family incomes in excess of 75% SMI if they have documented risk factors in specific categories including developmental disability, Limited English Proficiency, educational need, or chronic health condition. Although a child may meet one or more eligibility factors, placement is not guaranteed in an NC Pre-K classroom. Typically a waiting list exists due to insufficient funding to serve all eligible children.
For questions and more information, please contact Hunter Varipapa, the NC Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator at (828) 262-5424.
