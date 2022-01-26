BOONE — For parents of kids ages 3 to 6, the Children’s Council of Watauga County is offering a class specially designed to help parents promote kids’ social and emotional skills and help reduce problems for that age group like tantrums and misbehavior.
The “Incredible Years” program is a free, 14-week class on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Feb. 9 to May 18. It will meet at Perkinsville Church in Boone near New Market Center, said Hannah Mahala, the Children’s Council Family Services Program Director.
Free childcare by qualified childcare specialists and breakfast will be available during the class.
Mahala said the kids don’t have a set curriculum, but that the childcare staff will provide activities for the kids to do that relate to the topic or activity parents are learning about. For example, if parents are learning about how to increase kids’ social and emotional intelligence during the 3-6 years developmental stage, kids might do a fun craft or activity where kids talk about emotions or name their emotions.
“I think there’s a misconception that some of these classes are for parents who maybe are really struggling, or a lot of parents don’t think that it applies to them,” Mahala said. “But at the Children’s Council, we really believe that all parents can use support.”
Parents of all walks of life, socioeconomic status and need could benefit from learning in the class, Mahala said.
Mahala said the goal of the class is for parents to walk away with specific tools in their tool belt to deal with things like misbehavior and prevent those issues before they happen. The class will talk about and practice limit setting and using boundaries with children as well as school readiness, which is an important topic for this age group, Mahala said.
Two facilitators trained in the The Incredible Years curriculum will lead the class, and each class will focus on a different topic. Groups will usually watch a short video clip at the beginning of the class and then have a discussion about the topic and talk about how to apply strategies in their own families, Mahala said.
Each week, Mahala said, parents will try to implement a technique talked about in class and then regroup the next week to see how it went.
Mahala said there are also incentives for parents to continue returning to the class. After the first four weeks, parents earn $50 for perfect attendance, and another $50 after the next four weeks. Upon completion of the class, Mahala said parents earn a final gift card of $100. There are also smaller gift cards for completing weekly “homework.”
Every parent who participates in any Children’s Council group or class earns a “Baby Buck,” which Mahala said add up to other small incentives and prizes, like toiletries, $5 local gift cards and more that can be “purchased” in its office.
To register, contact Hannah Mahala at (828) 262-5424 or at hannah@thechildrenscouncil.org.
