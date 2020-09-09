BLOWING ROCK — An 11-year-old boy is dead following a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that took place on the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 297 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.
A southbound motorcycle, operated by Jason Kruk of Taylorsville, took a corrective action after the vehicle in front of him stopped suddenly, according the the National Park Service. This corrective action cause the motorcycle to enter the northbound traffic lane where it collided with a pickup truck.
Kruk was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Kruk's 11-year-old son, a passenger on the motorcycle, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, NPS stated. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.
