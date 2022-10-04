Chief Aaron Miller gave Blowing Rock Rotarians an update this past Monday Areas targeted in Chief Miller’s presentation included Staffing, Communications, Speeding, Parking, and Crime.
Currently, the budget is for 15 general police officers, with two of the 15 spots vacant. Recruiting is a challenge due to the demand for trained police offers and the diminished supply of new applicants. Police officers are generalists in Blowing Rock, but must have completed a five month Law Enforcement Training Program, the closest being in Wilkesboro, NC.
He said that as you can imagine, a lot of municipalities and counties work hard to compete for the relatively small group of graduates. Blowing Rock’s Police Officer salary is controlled through an Appalachian State program, and is competitive at around $48,000 annually. That combined with low crime rate and relatively few vehicle crashes, makes Blowing Rock a desirable place to work.
Communications with the Department has been recently brought back onsite to the local office. This improves customers ability to contact the Department, getting the right services to the right citizen. The number 828-295-5210 is available 24/7/365. There are now four Telecommunicators in the department. BRPD receives about 28,000 calls for services annually, a huge demand. Some of those calls come from officers themselves, and the rest from townspeople.
Data is collected when possible to make PD assignments. For instance about 16,000 cars run on HWY 321 a day, with nearly 11,000 per day on Main Street in town. In some areas of town, data collects the general speed of traffic (without targeting specific vehicles) to determine whether speed limits are appropriate. An example is the speed indicator on Ransom St, whose speed limit is 20 mph. There is a very low incidence of vehicle crashes in Blowing Rock.
Approximately 2,298 tickets are written per year. Funds received from fines and penalties go primarily to the state. There is no quota for tickets for Blowing Rock officers, or the department.
Parking was addressed in response to questions from the audience. The concept of making Main Street spaces Pay to Park, with the funds going towards building more free parking facilities. Land purchased for this purpose, next to the Fire Station and also near Food Lion, has been discussed. These decisions have not yet been officially made. If approved, there would still be one free parking lot in town.
Regarding crime, Blowing Rock’s main offense is burglary, primarily in unoccupied homes during the off season. BRPD offers a free Home Watch program for seasonal residents. Contact the Police Department for this twice a week checking program. Chief Miller also reminded us that alarm systems are very important to residents, particularly when houses sit unattended for long periods of time.
Rotarians enjoyed Chief Miller’s presentation and his responsiveness to their questions. The Department is always open to questions from residents, and they invite resident input.
