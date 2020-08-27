BLOWING ROCK — The Chestnut Drive and Morris Street Drainage Project will begin on Monday, Aug. 31, and continue through the month of September. Homeowners on Chestnut Drive and upper Morris Street will be allowed to travel the area with very minimal disruption. Homeowners will be provided daily assistance from the contractor on site for travel logistics. Only small sections of the road will be closed during construction, and alternative entrances and exits will be provided to homeowners.
Non-homeowner motorists are discouraged from traveling the area of Chestnut Drive and upper Morris Street until the project is complete. The Chestnut Drive and Morris Street drainage project is part of the 2014 General Obligation bond package, with a total cost of $283,000.
The project will consist of milling and compete road regrading on upper Chestnut Drive from Echo Run to the intersection of Chestnut Circle and Chestnut Drive near the old hospital site. This area will also receive a new ditch-line, new culvert and improved drainage flow.
From the intersection of Chestnut Drive and Chestnut Circle near the old hospital site, to near Main Street, a combination of 20 separate yard inlets and junction boxes will be placed strategically to flow into a new 24-inch drain pipe located beneath the road surface.
Upper Morris Street to Blowing Rock Elementary School will include a new 24-inch drainpipe to replace the existing eroding ditch-line with an improved surface on top.
Both the 24-inch drainpipe on Chestnut and Morris will connect to existing larger storm drains already in place at Main Street and Blowing Rock Elementary. Once the drainage work is complete the entire area will receive a new asphalt surface to complete the project.
Contact Blowing Rock Town Hall at (828) 295-5200 with any questions regarding these projects.
