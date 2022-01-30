BLOWING ROCK — Sliding a granite stone to hurtle down an ice-covered path may not be for everyone, but the sport of curling is quickly growing in popularity — and an old sport, dating back to at least 16th century Scotland, according to research published by the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2006.
No "eight-enders" were observed at the Blowing Rock School gymnasium on Jan. 29, but there seemed to be plenty of fun, as well as curiosity in the Curling Demonstration hosted by the Charlotte Curling Association as part of the 2022 Blowing Rock Winterfest.
An eight-ender is when a team scores eight points on a single end (turn) of a a curling match, just as the moniker suggests. According to the Charlotte Curling Association organizers on hand for the exhibition, eight-enders are very rare.
Curling is played on ice, but nonetheless advertised as one of the "hottest" and fastest-growing sports in the Carolinas. Its popularity is in evidence with six clubs sprinkled throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. They include the Palmetto Curling Club (Greenville, S.C.), Coastal Carolina Curling Club (Wilmington, N.C.), Triangle Curling Club (Raleigh-Durham), Charleston Curling Club (Charleston, S.C.) and Columbia Curling Club (Coilumbia, S.C), in addition to the Charlotte-based association.
Other curling organizations in the South include Atlanta Curling Club, Peachtree Curling Association (Marietta, Ga.), Curling Club of Virginia (Richmond), Blue Ridge Curling Club (Charlottesville, Va.), Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club (Knoxville, Tenn.), Rocket City Curling Club (Huntsville, Ala.), Orlando Curling Club and Tampa Bay Curling Club.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin was enthusiastic about the Charlotte organization's participation in 2022 Winterfest.
"Curling really is a fascinating event, so it is not surprising that it is one of the most watched competitions during a Winter Olympics television broadcast," said Hardin. "There is a lot of strategy involved and I liken it to being almost a chess match on ice, with moves and countermoves. And with the Winter Olympics just a couple of weeks away, this demonstration is very timely."
As described by Yahoo Sports, curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area that is segmented into four concentric circles. Two teams, each with four players, take turns sliding heavy, polished granite rocks, also called stones, across the ice curling sheet toward "the house," a circular target marked on the ice. Each team has eight stones, with each player throwing two. The purpose is to accumulate the highest score for a game; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the centre of the house at the conclusion of each end, which is completed when both teams have thrown all of their stones. A game usually consists of eight or ten ends.
The player can induce a curved path, described as curl, by causing the stone to slowly turn as it slides. The path of the rock may be further influenced by two sweepers with brooms or brushes, who accompany it as it slides down the sheet and sweep the ice in front of the stone. "Sweeping a rock" decreases the friction, which makes the stone travel a straighter path (with less "curl") and a longer distance. A great deal of strategy and teamwork go into choosing the ideal path and placement of a stone for each situation, and the skills of the curlers determine the degree to which the stone will achieve the desired result. This gives curling its nickname of "chess on ice".
