BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO, events director Suzy Barker and membership director Cathy Barker got a jumpstart on the holidays Nov. 24, using the balmy weather to hang wreaths and other decorations on the town's "welcome" signs at all three main entrances.
"Dressing up the town for the holidays is a labor of love," said Cathy Barker. "This is just the beginning since we have the Lighting of the Town coming up on Nov. 26, then the parade the next day."
"I can't think of any place I would rather be during the holidays than Blowing Rock," said Hardin. "The town has done such a great job with the lighting and stuff, what we are doing today is just a small part in the making of Blowing Rock to be even more of a magical destination that it already is. We are expecting a big crowd for the parade on Saturday, and this tells all of those folks that we value their visiting us. this year."
Suzy Barker underlined the community's sentiment toward the holiday.
"Several people have honked their horns, waved and yelled, 'Merry Christmas!'" said Barker. "When other people, take notice, and even get into the season's more jubilant and joyous spirit that you realize you are doing something special. If only for a few minutes while doing this, we have a great time together and know that in a small way we are helping people forget about the worries of the pandemic."
