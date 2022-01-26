HIGH COUNTRY — The Center for Biological Diversity is a national nonprofit aiming to secure a future for all species, “great and small.” In 2022, it has set its sights on the nation’s smallest turtle by petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add it to the endangered species list.
The southern bog turtle is a “secretive, unheralded species that’s kind of buried in the mud. They don’t get a lot of attention,” said Will Harlan, a staff scientist and senior campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity’s endangered species program based in Asheville. He said that western North Carolina is home to the majority of the remaining southern bog turtles but their marshy, wetland habitats are getting harder to find.
While the turtles are spread throughout western North Carolina, Harlan can’t say exactly where the turtles are in the High Country, to protect the bogs as well as the turtles from dangers like poaching.
In southern Appalachia, Harlan said there is only about 500 acres of mountain bog habitat left. Even for the acres that are preserved, encroachment by roads and development in the buffer areas and forests around wetlands have increased road mortality as turtles moving through the environment get hit by cars.
“A lot of (wetlands) have been ditched and drained for development, so their habitat is really under threat, and that’s one of the main reasons we’re petitioning to have this species listed as endangered,” Harlan said.
In the five-state region where the southern bog turtle lives, there’s only about 2,000 left, Harlan said. To find this number, groups of scientists, volunteers, academics and researchers conduct studies of the turtle populations through groups like Project Bog Turtle and the Bog Learning Network.
Nestled in the mud of wetland habitats, the southern bog turtle only grows to three or four inches in length, the size of a thumb or a credit card, and weighs only about four ounces. According to Harlan, the tiny turtles are known for their distinguishing orange or yellow spots on the side of their necks.
“Whether the southern bog turtle is classified as endangered or threatened, it will be eligible for critical habitat and that is extremely important in this case,” Harlan said.
Harlan added that the turtles share a habitat with many other species, including three other endangered species, including the bunched arrowhead, swamp pink and the mountain sweet pitcher plant, which would also benefit from habitat protections.
There’s a lot of legal protection the Endangered Species Act could provide the turtles, Harlan said. The turtles would be protected from any federal projects that would have to go through a consultation process with the Fish and Wildlife Service. It would also prohibit anyone from taking the turtles to harm or kill them, collect them or sell them. In addition, listing the turtles would require a habitat conservation plan and a permit process for anyone looking to develop or impinge on the turtles’ habitat.
Habitat loss is an even greater threat considering that the turtles usually live in groups. Harlan said that where the southern bog turtles live, they group together in only about 10 to 14 sites. To be a viable site, Harlan said, scientists estimate the group needs about 40 turtles, 15 of which should be female.
“A really concerning trend we’re seeing is that the populations that do remain are mostly older adults,” Harlan said.
Not a lot of young turtles are surviving and Harlan said the species is on a “population precipice,” where if young turtles don’t replenish the population the numbers of southern bog turtle are going to drop off sharply.
Besides habitat threat, road mortality, predation by animals like racoons and coyotes as well as the illegal wildlife and pet trade are also eating away at the turtle populations.
There are two distinct populations of bog turtles divided by a 250 mile gap in Virginia. The more populous northern group spread as far north as Connecticut and as south as Maryland and the smaller southern group resides in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, but is mostly found in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Harlan and the Center for Biological Diversity has submitted its proposal for the southern bog turtle to be listed as endangered to the U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service. The agency has 90 days to issue a preliminary decision, and once it clears the initial finding Harlan said a 12-month, more detailed assessment and analysis of the bog turtle and how it’s doing in its southern territory will decide whether or not the species gets listed.
In some cases, Harlan said that petitions have “languished” for years, even more than a decade, and the average time it now takes to get a species listed is 12 years.
Harlan can’t make any guesses, but he said he hopes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acts quickly, because 12 years time without protection will do continued harm to the southern bog turtle populations.
“These turtles have been hunkered down here in Appalachia for 20 million years,” Harlan said.
The turtles and their habitats are important to Appalachian ecosystems, and Harlan said they hold cultural pride and value worth protecting because they are some of the smallest and rarest turtles in North America.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member covering the environment for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
