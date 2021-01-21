BLOWING ROCK — Break out your snow boots and bundle up tight, WinterFest is returning to the High Country beginning on Jan. 28. Held each year to celebrate the “fun side” of the winter, this year’s festivities have been modified in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, however, there is still plenty to do, including a restaurant crawl, tomahawk throwing contest and evening bonfires at Chetola.
“We hope that people still enjoy this modified version of WinterFest,” said Suzy Barker, event and communications specialist for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of what WinterFest is about is celebrating the funside of winter; being outside, enjoying a hot-coco and looking at the ice sculptures.”
Other events featured in this year’s WinterFest include downtown Blowing Rock’s Shop Til You Drop event, WinterFest Ice Stroll, the Rotary Charity Chili Challenge and a silent auction and raffle.
“Obviously, we’re not able to host ticketed events like we typically do. But, I’m really appreciative of our chamber members coming together and saying that they will work with us on getting something going for this weekend,” Barker said. “Our chamber members, community and visitors have come to love this event. It’s just a great time for locals and visitors alike, where we really get to experience a sense of community and support each other while being outside and enjoying the winter atmosphere. “
Keeping with the tradition of the annual celebration, 2021’s WinterFest will also feature a charitable element, with a portion of proceeds raised during the event going to local nonprofits.
“We’re really proud that in a normal year we’re able to give a significant amount of money back to local nonprofits and there are still elements of that in this year’s event and that’s really important to us,” Barker said.
This year’s WinterFest festivities will kick off on Jan. 28, and will conclude on Jan. 31.
For more information about the 23rd annual WinterFest, including a list of sponsors, lodging and schedule of events, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/ or call (828) 295-7851. WinterFest can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/BRWinterfest.
