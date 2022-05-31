Stan Hanna lifts up an apron he said his late wife, Tammy Bentley, wore as a young person working at Kentucky Fried Chicken. Bentley's 'celebration of life' service was May 27 at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock.
BLOWING ROCK — An estimated 100-plus friends, family members and fellow employees turned out on May 27 for Tammy Bentley's "celebration of life" service at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock. There were plenty of tears shed at her passing, but ample moments of laughter, too, as people shared their memories.
Bentley's husband, Stanley Hanna, spoke for several minutes reflecting on the life he shared with her. A former property manager and more recently the assistant director of the town's Planning and Inspections Department, Bentley battled cancer for the the two years preceding her death.
Those who knew her best were aware of her passion for education and, in many ways she was self-educated, although a graduate of Watauga High School and Caldwell Community College.
Robbie Sherritt, a realtor and longtime friend, told the story of how when Bentley was in high school, one of her teachers said that she would never amount to anything.
"Tammy was not going to let someone else define her destiny," said Sherritt. "She was determined to define her own destiny."
Sherritt went on to recall that a young pregnancy and having to provide for her child was a turning point in Bentley's life.
"She was a significant individual who influenced us all," said Hanna. "Some in small ways and others much greater."
Hanna said that Tammy had previously been married to a good friend of his, who had passed away. He and Tammy remained friends and eventually became the third spouse for each. "In this case, the third time was truly a charm," said Hanna.
Hanna described Bentley as having a servant's heart, largely because of her humble beginnings. "She never forgot where she came from," he said.
All in all, it was a poignant and appropriate celebration of Tammy's life. After the various family members spoke, Albert Yount hinted at Bentley's importance to the town when he said to considerable laughter, "Tammy always introduced herself as working for the Planning Department, but we all know that the director, Kevin Rothrock, and the chief inspector, John Warren, worked for her!"
Bentley was born at Blowing Rock Hospital in April 14, 1960 and passed away April 19, 2022.
