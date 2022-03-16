ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. – A Roan Mountain, Tenn., man died following a shooting, according to the office of Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford on Sunday, March 13.
According to a press release from CCSO, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Old Highway 19E around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. When law enforcement arrived, officers say they found Franklin Lee Hamby, 48, had been shot. Once EMS arrived at the scene, Hamby was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Investigators reportedly spoke to witnesses in the area, who told officers that a “domestic incident” had taken place and led to the shooting.
Lunceford added that police are speaking with a person of interest in the case, and that the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.