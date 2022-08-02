Brad Gates 1

Blowing Rock-based artists Brad Gates discusses the Pointillism artistic style at Edgewood Cottage on Aug. 1 as one of the featured exhibitors in the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Brad Gates 2 - cowboy

Brad Gates' paintings in acrylic are of the Pointillism style, first introduced during the Impressionist period of the late 1800s, in France.
Brad Gates 3- dog

Featured through Aug. 7 at Edgewood Cottage in the Artists in Residence series, Brad Gates creates art in a Pointillism style, 'a bunch of dots,' he says.
Brad Gates - Tweetsie

Most of Brad Gates' artistic subjects are either of regional interest or things that he is passionate about. His Pointillism work is on display through Aug. 7 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock as part of the Artists in Residence series.
Brad Gates - Monarch butterfly

Blowing Rock and the High Country are in one of several migration routes of the Monarch butterfly, from Mexico to Canada, and back. Artists Brad Gates uses Pointillism to capture the beauty of the butterfly. His work is on exhibit at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 7 as part of the Artists in Residence series.
Brad Gates - Dali

This painting by Brad Gates in a Pointillism stylecaptures a moment with Impressionist Salvador Dali. Gates are is on display at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 7.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.