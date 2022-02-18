RALEIGH — Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. February 24 and end at noon March 4.
On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun Dec. 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to Tuesday, May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1.
“Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We want filing to be a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we have strived to create an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”
Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.
Candidates for the following offices will file with the State Board:
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House of Representatives
- N.C. Supreme Court Justice
- Judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals
- Superior Court judge
- District Court judge
- District attorney
Candidates for the following offices file with their county board of elections:
- N.C. Senate
- N.C. House of Representatives
- All county and municipal offices
Important: Candidates filing with the State Board will file at the Governor James G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, Raleigh, located on the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Note: This is a change in location, as candidate filing in December was held in the Exposition Center, also on the Fairgrounds.)
Candidates, guests, and members of the media should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 on Trinity Road.
Because of the smaller filing space at the Martin Building, candidates filing during busy times may be asked to wait outside until it is their time to file.
For candidates filing with the State Board, the following hours apply: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all business days during the filing period, except for Friday, March 4, when filing is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
For filing hours and address for a specific county board of elections, candidates should contact the county board.
Candidates can find more information at www.ncsbe.gov/candidates/running-office.
Filing fees are required for all offices, unless a candidate has submitted a valid petition in lieu of paying a filing fee, and the petition has been certified. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/candidates/filing-candidacy/filing-fees.
2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines
- March 28, 2022: The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days under N.C.G.S. 163-227.10(a).
- April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.
- April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.
- May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.
