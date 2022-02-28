WATAUGA — Candidate filing for the 2022 elections began again on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Watauga County Board of Elections office.
On Dec. 8, the North Carolina Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun Dec. 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to Tuesday, May 17. The general election is Nov. 8. Candidate filing runs through noon on March 4.
According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1.
On Feb. 24, two candidates filed to run for office at the Watauga County Board of Elections office on the first day of the filing period. Jay Fenwick filed for reelection on the Watauga County Board of Education. Carrington Pertalion (D) filed for reelection for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.
Here is the updated lust of who will be on the ballot in Watuaga County as of Feb. 28.
Watauga County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Angela Laws King (D)
Carrington Pertalion (D)
Todd Castle (R)
District 3
Billy Kennedy (D)
Braxton Eggers (R)
District 4
Larry Turnbow (D)
Melissa Tausche (R)
Watauga County Board of Education
Ronald Cutlip
Dustin Kerley
Jennifer Hanifan
Chad Cole
Jay Fenwick
Marshall Ashcraft
Gary Childers
If more than six people file for a seat on the board of education, there will be a primary. If six or fewer file, all of them will be moved to the general election in the fall. The Watauga County Board of Education race is nonpartisan.
Watauga County Sheriff
Len Hagaman (D)
David Searcy (R)
Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court
Charles Haynes (R)
Holly Fehl (D)
District Attorney District 35
Seth Banks (R)
North Carolina House of Representatives District 93
Ray Pickett (R)
Ben Massey (D)
North Carolina House of Representatives District 87
Barbara Kirby (D)
Destin Hall (R)
North Carolina State Senate District 47
Deanna Ballard (R)
North Carolina District Court Judge District 24 Seat 01
Thomas McMurray (R)
Matt Rupp (R)
U.S. Senate
Benjamin Giffiths (R),
Lee Brian (R)
Lichia Sibhatu (R)
Jen Banwart (R)
Pat McCrory (R)
Drew Bulecza (R)
Ted Budd (R)
Leonard Bryant (R)
Rett Newton (D)
Constance Johnson (D)
Chrelle Booker (D)
Cheri Beasley (D)
Greg Antoine (D)
Alyssia Hammond (D)
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
Adina Safta (R)
Virginia Foxx (R)
Michael Ackerman (R)
NC Supreme Court Justice Associate Justice seat 3
Lucy Inman (D)
Richard Dietz (R)
NC Supreme Court Justice Associate Justice seat 5
Sam Ervin (D)
April Wood (R)
Trey Allen (R)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8
Julee Flood (R)
Carolyn Thompson (D)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Brad Salmon (D)
Beth Freshwater-Smith (R)
Donna Stroud (R)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
Gale Adams (D)
John Tyson (R)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Darren Jackson (D)
Michael Stading (R)
Redistricting Update
On Feb. 23, a North Carolina trial court issued an order approving the State House, State Senate, and North Carolina congressional district maps. The N.C. Supreme Court denied all appeals to the trial court order.
For Watauga County, the Blue Ridge voting precinct is in North Carolina House District 87 while the rest of the county is in North Carolina House District 93. The maps during the first filing period had Blue Ridge and Elk precincts in District 87.
The entirety of Watauga County is in the North Carolina Senate District 47 along with Ashe and Avery counties.
The entirety of Watauga County is in the 5th U.S. Congressional District. The maps during the first filing period had Watauga County split in the 11th and 14th congressional districts.
More information on the 2022 primary can be found by calling the Watauga County Board of Elections office at (828) 265-8061. The board of elections office is located at 842 West King St., Suite 6.
2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines
- March 28, 2022: The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days under N.C.G.S. 163-227.10(a).
- April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.
- April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.
- May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.