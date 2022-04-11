BLOWING ROCK — Folklore has it that buffalo head straight into an approaching storm, facing it head on instead of trying to escape it. So is it any wonder that the Buffalo Princess' mission is to calm the storm?
Especially when you are the Buffalo Princess, there is something poetic about transitioning from a long career as an environmental engineer to become an entrepreneurial chocolatier.
"I am a confessed chocoholic," admitted Shelley Tarbutton to The Blowing Rocket. "So I suppose that is the beginning of my story."
The owner of a startup enterprise in Blowing Rock, Buffalo Princess Chilled Dark Chocolates, Tarbutton is launching the business around her passion and with a larger purpose in mind.
"For 30-some years, I worked in Radford, Va., as an environmental engineer," said Tarbutton. "The firm was a military contractor making ammunition. I was mostly involved with compliance, which there is a lot of that in military contracting. The head guy was a military man who didn't really get along well with us civilians, so there was a lot of stress in the workplace. Well, one of the guys I worked with came up with these delicious homemade chocolates and all of us really looked forward to the days he would bring some in to the office. His chocolates seemed to reduce a lot of the stress we were experiencing. They were incredible."
Tarbutton's instincts about the effect of dark chocolate on her fellow workers has some scientific support. In 2021, the U.S. National Institutes of Health published a study by a team of scientists from South Korea. Their backgrounds were in the fields of food nutrition, psychology, and human ecology. The study was entitled, "Consumption of 85 percent cocoa dark chocolate improves mood in association with gut microbial changes in healthy adults: a randomized controlled trial."
Other publications of the NIH extoll the virtues of dark chocolate relating to cardiovascular health. So besides the "yumminess," there are health benefits to Tarbutton's product line.
"My friend taught me his secrets and I have added a lot of my own discoveries about cooking with chocolate while adding other flavors," said Tarbutton.
For anyone fancying themselves a chocoholic, sampling one (or more) of Tarbutton's Buffalo Princess Chilled Dark Chocalate products is an existential, maybe even a spiritual moment. For now, the bags of calming delight filled with healthy antioxidants are only being sold in Chetola Resort's gift shop. That is likely to change as consumers discover the delicacies, demand grows, and production in volume needs to expand, too.
Each flavorful morsel of chocolate is a pleasant surprise to the chocoholic palate. There is Sea Salt, Cinnamon Coffee, Peppermint, Sweet Almond, Coconut, Toffee, Orange Spice, Peanut Butter, and Raspberry Jam (a personal favorite).
Asked how the branding came about, Tarbutton laughed and said, "Marshall Edwards, the retired pastor and inspirational speaker who lives here in the High Country gets most of the credit. Several years ago, he affectionately referred to my husband, Kent Tarbutton, as a buffalo because of how he faces an oncoming storm. So Kent began calling me his Buffalo Princess."
Tarbutton said she is in the startup phase that a lot of businesses go through where you don't get paid much for the time you put in.
"Making these chocolates is labor intensive," she said, "but it is a labor of love. The return on investment will come later."
The health benefits and mood effects are uppermost in Tarbutton's mind.
"Scientific studies use the word 'may' a lot in describing the health benefits of dark chocolate. It may increase blood flow. It may improve cardiovascular health. It may have healthy fats and is rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, and copper. It may be a good source of beneficial antioxidants. It may lower blood pressure. It may positively impact cholesterol. It may reduce heart disease risk," said Tarbutton. "That is a lot of maybes, but they add up to dark chocolate being a pretty powerful source of nutrition. Just as important, when it is mixed and combined and cooked in just the right way, it brings these incredible smiles to a consumer's face. The worries of a day just melt away."
Tarbutton is manufacturing her products a couple of batches at a time these days out of her kitchen at home, but believes they can be mass produced without any adverse impact on quality.
"For the most part, these are made from food commodities you can buy in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco. Things like coconut oil, honey and, of course, chocolate or cocoa. The intellectual property is in how you combine it all and prepare it. For now, those secrets stay with me."
In addition to their retail availability in Chetola's gift shop, Tarbutton prepares and fills orders for corporate events and weddings, as well as other special occasions.
"If I can bring a smile to someone's face or calm their stress," said Tarbutton, "then my day is made."
A native of Norfolk, Va., where she grew up and went to high school, Tarbutton first attended the University of Cincinnati on a music scholarship, as a percussionist, before transferring to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., first to study animal science and then environmental engineering. She earned both her bachelor's and Master's degrees from Virginia Tech.
