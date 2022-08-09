Local historian Barry Buxton shares a childhood story of walking down Laurel Lane and a tree next to him being struck by lightning. ‘My hair stood straight up!!’ he said, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Blowing Rock History Walk on May 26, 2022.
BLOWING ROCK — Former Lees McRae College president and local historian Barry Buxton received the Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award on Aug. 6, presented by the Blowing Rock Civic Association at its annual meeting held at the Chip Perry Car Barn in Blowing Rock.
"This is a great honor," Buxton told The Blowing Rocket in an interview during the Blowing Rock Historical Society's annual meeting on Aug. 7. "Paul Broyhill was a personal friend of mine and an incredible individual. He did so much for so many, and from so many different walks of life.
Buxton, a board member of the Blowing Rock Civic Association, played an important role in the production of a video about Blowing Rock's history that will be shown in its entirety later this month during a BRCA meeting at Blowing Rock Country Club. Historical Society president Tom O'Brien said during his presentation of club activities that the public is invited to attend the video showing at the country club. The video's production costs were funded by BRCA, which co-produced all eight segments of the feature with BRHS.
BRCA board member David Goodson presided over the presentation on behalf of the organization's Awards Committee. The award was presented by BRCA board member Dr. Charles (Bunky) Davant who said, "It’s a real pleasure to present this award to one who has done so much for this community not only in the past year but over many years."
Buxton is also the author of the acclaimed Blowing Rock history book, "A Village Tapestry," (1989, Appalachian Consortium Press, Boone).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.