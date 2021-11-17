BLOWING ROCK — Few people know that the now legendary Doc Watson played to Blowing Rock crowds even before he was a household name in the High Country. How many times he played in Blowing Rock is unknown, but longtime resident Shirley Snyder remembers.
“My husband Bob was a veteran of World War II. He and some others in town helped get the American Legion post started when they returned from the war. Once the American Legion Building was completed in 1959, it became the town center for social life in Blowing Rock, with bands and dances. Before he became famous, Doc Watson played here at the American Legion Building,” said Snyder in addressing a large crowd gathered in the main hall on Nov. 13, for a special Veterans Day ceremony.
Town manager Shane Fox provided some additional detail about the history of the American Legion Building following Snyder’s talk about her husband’s service.
“This building is special in that it is twice the beneficiary of the kind of collaboration that Blowing Rock seems to embrace,” said Fox. “And that kind of collaboration is one of the reasons I love working here.”
The building’s origins came in 1945, almost 76 years ago when Grover Robbins was mayor. There was a special referendum for the purchase of the land, which at the time was owned by the Watauga Inn.
“Grover Robbins was mayor, as well as chairman of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and he lobbied hard to purchase the property. The special referendum was held on April 3, 1945. The measure passed, 141 in favor and 51 against, so American Legion Post 256 was established in 1946,” Fox said while holding up the original applications submitted for the creation of the post in Blowing Rock. “Fred Penley was the first commander of Post 256.”
“I have thumbed through the pages of the original American Legion minute book,” said Fox, “and it was not very long before the membership started discussions about an American Legion building. Many of the names involved in those talks are old Blowing Rock names, most of which there are descendants still active locally, today. Snyder, Klutz, Pitts, Hartley, Ruppert are just a few of those names you will probably recognize.”
Fox reported that in 1952, about seven years after the town had purchased the land from Watauga Inn, Post 256 was granted a 99 year lease on the land.
“And so the work began on the building. Much of the actual construction was done by volunteers, men like Bob Snyder, for instance. It required a lot of planning, to be sure, but more than anything it required a lot of collaboration to provide the needed funding, donation of materials and, of course, the labor to get it done.”
Fox said the building was completed on August 20, 1959, and that was then the first meeting of Post 256 was held there.
“Because there wasn’t anything like it elsewhere in Blowing Rock, the building became the No. 1 focal point of Blowing Rock social life,” said Fox.
But in the 1980s and 90s, the inevitable happened: the building began to deteriorate.
“It continued to be used, but less and less for special events,” said Fox. “Then, in 2011, the American Legion post turned the building over to the town. And that is when the second great collaboration began.”
Fox said that there were some in town who wanted to tear down the building and build something new, but the preservationists won the debate.
“The town leadership at the time almost immediately began talking about extensively renovating the existing building. What you see today in this beautiful space resulted from several organizations and individuals working together. Certainly the town and Post 256 were involved but so was Blowing Rock Historical Society, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Rotary, and more,” said Fox.
A lot of the funding game from grants, Fox said, listing the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) as contributing $142,500; the Blowing Rock ABC Board, $65,000; the Historical Society, $50,000; and the Community Foundation, $15,000/
“Town engineer McGill and Associates provided some architectural and engineering services and Greene Construction did most of the work,” said Fox. The building got a new roof; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; a new covered deck on the back overlooking Broyhill Lake; new bathrooms; new windows; new water fountains; updated electrical wiring and plumbing; cultured stone replaced the brick facade; new coats of paint inside and out; and safety improvements to the stairway.”
Last but not least, said Fox, resident and town commissioner Albert Yount personally donated the money to renovate the kitchen in memory of his wife, Martha.
“It didn’t take quite as long for the second collaboration,” Fox said. “The ribbon cutting for the renovated building was June 8, 2015, just four years after the building was turned back over to the town.”
In promoting the proposed renovation rather than demolition, members of the Blowing Rock Historical Society, led by the late Ginny Stevens, said that maintaining ‘village character’ has always been an important part of the town’s comprehensive plan, citing the surveys of residents since the 1980s.
In the case of the American Legion Building, the BRHS notes said, “Village character implies keeping our town as it has evolved over the years and honoring our founders’ vision of celebrating our veterans and their contributions (monetary, labor and materials all donated by the builders who were Legion members and others in the community.”
