ROBBINS GAP – A brush fire along the escarpment between Blowing Rock and Lenoir was stopped before spreading out of control during the late afternoon of March 6, according to Blowing Rock Fire Chief Kent Graham.
According to the Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue call log, a fire call was recorded at 4:56 p.m., at 5117 Blowing Rock Blvd. (U.S. 321), which is near the intersection with Falcon Crest Road.
“(It) started on the side of the road and traveled very quickly through the grass up and over the top of the ridge,” Graham said. “High winds and one spot (the) fire jumped the initial line. Could’ve been a very different story without Blowing Rock Fire, Patterson Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell County Forest Service acting quickly and precisely.”
According to Graham, the roadside fire covered three to four acres and threatened one structure, but said it was successfully protected.
