RALEIGH — North Carolina will see six major transportation improvements, thanks to new federal spending from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The money includes reconstruction of 28 low-water bridges in six counties including Watauga, Ashe and Avery.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 166 projects will receive funds nationwide this year under the $2.2 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grants.
“We are very appreciative of our federal partners for helping advance transportation in North Carolina,” said J. Eric Boyette, the state’s transportation secretary. “These RAISE grants will greatly benefit our economy, strengthen supply chains, and make travel safer and easier, whether you’re driving, bicycling, walking or riding the train.”
For Watauga and five other counties in western North Carolina, the RAISE money will go toward reconstruction of 28 bridges in western North Carolina. The $10.7 million in RAISE funds will help fix low-water bridges in six counties so they can better function during flood events and other bad weather emergencies.
This project will enhance the resiliency of the area’s infrastructure by addressing bridges with posted weight restrictions which makes it difficult and unsafe for emergency vehicles, school buses, and agricultural vehicles and equipment to traverse them. The project will coordinate with bringing fiber to rural areas which will provide more wireless connections. The project will reduce fatalities and serious injuries and improve the overall quality of life for underserved communities, according to the United State’s Department of Transportation.
North Carolina’s nearly $60 million share of the RAISE grants will also pay to:
- Transform a busy corridor from Rutherfordton to Spindale into a Complete Street. RAISE funds totaling more than $20 million will pay for road improvements and bicycle, pedestrian and transit improvements in Rutherford County.
- Fund the planning of mobility hubs in seven communities along the S-Line, a rail corridor between Raleigh and Petersburg, Va. The $3.4 million in RAISE funds will increase access to transportation options, rail and transit services. It will also better connect urban and rural communities, improve freight services, and reduce travel time on rail between Raleigh and Washington, D.C.
- Build a new intermodal facility at the Wilmington port. More than $18 million is going to construct a facility that will enable the loading and discharging of supply containers on and off trains at the port.
- Engineer and design a 3.6-mile multi-use path and add other sidewalks and paths in the Elizabeth City area. The law will provide $2 million in funds for this project.
- Construct a 1.2-mile extension to the Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem. The extension aims to reduce pedestrian and bicycle-related crashes in an underserved community. The law provides $6 million for this project.
The RAISE program was the first discretionary grant program for which applications were accepted under last year’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Thursday‘s announcement was one of the first opportunities that President Joe Biden had to demonstrate plans for distributing the money.
For more information about Thursday’s announcement, visit www.transportation.gov/sites/dot.gov/files/2022-08/RAISE%202022%20Award%20Fact%20Sheets_0.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.