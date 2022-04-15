BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will host Georgann Eubanks, author of “Saving the Wild South,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 28.
Georgann Eubanks will be visiting BRAHM for the Scholars & Scones program, which allows museum patrons the opportunity to meet authors and talk about their books and other published works. This event is free for museum members and eight dollars for general admission.
The American South is famous for its astonishingly rich biodiversity. In this book, Georgann Eubanks takes a wondrous trek from Alabama to North Carolina to search out native plants that are endangered and wavering on the edge of erasure. Even as she reveals the intricate beauty and biology of the South’s plant life, she also shows how local development and global climate change are threatening many species, some of which have been graduated to the federal list of endangered species.
“Why should we care?” Eubanks asks, about North Carolina’s Yadkin River goldenrod, found only in one place on earth, or the Alabama canebrake pitcher plant, a carnivorous marvel being decimated by criminal poaching and a booming black market. These plants, she argues, are important not only to the natural environment but also to southern identity, and she finds her inspiration in talking with the heroes — the botanists, advocates and conservationists young and old — on a quest to save these green gifts of the South for future generations. These passionate plant lovers caution all of us not to take for granted the sensitive ecosystems that contribute to the region’s long-standing appeal, beauty, and character.
This event is sponsored by Judith Pheonix and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
To learn more, visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org or check Facebook and Instagram @BRMUSEUM for updates.
