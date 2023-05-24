BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has appointed Stephan Dragisic as the next Executive Director. He will join the staff on Monday, July 10.
“We are thrilled to have Stephan join the BRAHM as our new Executive Director. He knows our museum and our community and definitely brings the experience to take the BRAHM into its second decade,” said Sandy Huff, Search Committee Chairperson and Past President of the Board of Trustees of BRAHM
The selection was made after a national search and selection process, during which Lee Carol Giduz served as interim executive director.
“I am very excited to be selected to lead the BRAHM into its second decade as this opportunity brings together my education, work experience, and community service,” said Dragisic. “As a part-time resident of Ashe County for the past 20 years, I have admired the collections and mission of the museum and I look forward to helping grow the permanent collection for the benefit of the residents and many visitors to the High Country.”
In addition to a Bachelor of Arts, with a major in History from High Point University, Dragisic has a Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership Essentials from Wake Forest University. His career spans hotel management, tourism marketing, and leading the Advancement effort for the last thirteen years at Reynolda House Museum of American Art and Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.
His service to the community currently includes serving as a trustee for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, President of the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem, and Arts Day Committee Chair for Leadership Winston-Salem. Additionally, he has served on the Diggs Gallery Advisory Board, Delta Arts Center 50th Anniversary Committee, Board member of the Downtown Arts District Association, and Salem College 250th Anniversary Celebration Committee, among many others.
The BRAHM is an art and history museum nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Open to the public since 2011, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.
The BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesday – Saturday 11-5 and, beginning May 1 through Oct. 31, Sun. 11-4.
