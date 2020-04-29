BLOWING ROCK — The Board of Directors of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation and the Saddlebred Show Committee announced the cancelation of the show scheduled June 4-7 at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock.
Board members said they are grateful that for 97 years the Blowing Rock show has drawn horses, exhibitors and spectators to the village of Blowing Rock to enjoy the hospitality and competition in this unique setting. The decision was a difficult one, officials said, but was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for the safety and well-being of exhibitors, staff, volunteers, vendors and spectators. Officials said they recognize this is an enormous disappointment for the equine community and the local and national charities supported by the show but believe this is the right decision during this unprecedented time when all our lives are challenged by the responses necessary for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hunter/Jumper division of the show scheduled for July 21-26 and July 29-Aug. 2 is not affected by this decision. Officials are moving forward with the Hunter-Jumper shows scheduled for July 21-August 2. Stall reservations are strong and they look forward to seeing many of our old friends making their annual pilgrimage to Blowing Rock.
If you have further questions, contact Saddlebred Show Manager Susan Whittington at (336) 469-8207 or ridinhabit@gmail.com. Visit the Facebook page or website www.brchs.org.
