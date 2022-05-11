BOONE — The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray won the MerleFest Band Competition with a set rooted in traditional old-time music.
The four sisters, Boone locals, grew up learning traditional music through the Jones House Junior Appalachian Musicians, eventually teaching in the program as well. Anissa, Anneli, Sophia and Kathleen Burnett took fiddle lessons and played with experienced musicians during the weekly Thursday jam sessions at the Jones House. Anissa Burnett said that she and her sisters are passionate about keeping traditional music alive.
“We want to keep traditional music alive. Other genres of music are so popular and growing up in this area where traditional music is really big, it was all we knew,” said Anissa Burnett. “I think for our generation, it’s important for us to keep it going and keep playing it and keep teaching it to the next generation and keeping something that is really special going in this area.”
Through playing at the Jones House under the guidance of Cecil Gurganus, the sisters were granted opportunities to play in the community individually and began playing together in 2015. Starting with a gospel and bluegrass sound, The Burnett Sisters Band played at local churches before hiring a bluegrass banjo player and developing their sound. With a foundation in old-time traditional music, the band draws inspiration from bluegrass, swing and classical country while staying true to their roots.
After releasing their debut album “Long Way From Home” in 2020, The Burnett Sister Band reached #1 on the Airplay Direct charts and #5 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album charts. The band is currently working on a second album, but said the process was slowed due to COVID-19. The band has played in several states at venues of various sizes while making a name for themselves in the competition circuit.
In 2021, the group officially became known as The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray when Ray joined to play guitar and sing.
The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray were invited to play the prestigious MerleFest Band Competition on April 30 at The Plaza Stage. They competed against seven other groups, The Blue Rddge Girls, His & Hers, The Pearl Snapprophets, Love & Valor, South Hill Banks, Supper Break, and Will Easter, who each had 15 minutes to impress the judges and audience. The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray were committed to showing their diverse skill set and played four songs, which encompassed a variety of harmony singing, old-time, swing, bluegrass and traditional music.
The judges scored the bands with points based 20% on stage presence, 20% on material selection, 20% on musicianship, 20% on cohesiveness and 20% on time management of the set. Anissa Burnett said she was surprised by the size of the crowd that gathered while they played, as it is more often bands with “louder music with drums and an electric guitar.”
At 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage, The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray were announced as the winners of the MerleFest Band Competition. Due to unforeseen conflicts, three members of the band could not return to the festival on Sunday in order to play on the Hillside Stage as the winners of the competition, thus allowing first-runners-up, Will Easter and the Nomads, also from Boone, to play in their place on Sunday morning.
“They announced that we won and all of our jaws just dropped and we were standing there in shock … I was in so much shock I wasn’t even paying attention but Sophia said that everyone went crazy,” said Anissa Burnett. “They were all so excited and everyone was cheering and it was a super fun experience, definitely a dream… We’re all super honored and pleased and shocked because the other bands were all so good and it was really tough competition … Overall, we’re just super excited.”
The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray anticipate their return to MerleFest to play their winning set next year.
For more information about The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray, visit www.burnettsistersband.com.
