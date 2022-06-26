BOONE — After disagreements over a downtown Boone parking garage between the town and county, both sides have come to an agreement to work together.
According to a joint statement by Boone and Watauga, representatives from both sides "worked hard over the last few days to address the concerns of each side."
"We have reached a consensus so that the local law will be withdrawn, litigation can be avoided and consideration of the County’s parking garage project can move forward as speedily as possible consistent with the Town’s development ordinance," the county and town wrote in a joint statement. "We are glad of this outcome, and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and through more open communication to find solutions that are in the best interest of all citizens."
The disagreement started on June 8 when the Boone Town Council released a statement after its regular monthly meeting in response to House Bill 193, a local law which would exempt certain property from the Boone Unified Development Ordinance. The property in question was the parking garage that is set to go on Queen Street and North Water Street in downtown Boone.
Watauga responded with their own statement on June 10.
After the public disagreement, the two sides released a joint statement. In it, Watauga maintains that "it had a valid legal concern regarding the enforceability of the Town’s development ordinance as it relates to the recombination of lots within the historic district, that litigation would significantly delay the project and increase the project budget, and that the request for House Bill 193 was made in good faith."
The joint statement continued with both sides saying they agreed on the need for public parking to serve the courthouse and other government buildings located in Boone's historic district as well as the desirability of additional parking available after business hours to serve local citizens and visitors to the downtown.
"We also agree that it is to the benefit of all town and county residents, businesses and taxpayers that the County and Town work together cooperatively, respecting both the taxpayers’ money and the Town’s efforts to preserve its historic downtown," the two sides wrote in the statement.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson said it's "wonderful" the two groups were able to come to a mutually beneficial solution.
"I think it's great to see that both sides were able to get together and come up with a reasonable solution that will not delay more conversations about other ways that they can partner," Jackson said. "I'm glad to see the cooler heads were able to prevail and get a workable and reasonable solution that will allow them to move on to the next thing because we need that kind of cooperation right now."
