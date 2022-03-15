BOONE — Walmart may not be a mom-and-pop store, but out of all the company’s thousands of stores, the Walmart in Boone was awarded for its excellence in community engagement and leadership.
Highlighting community engagement through charity, community service and leadership, Walmart’s Helen R. Walton Excellence in Community Leadership Award was given to the Boone Walmart location on March 9.
Behind the clothing displays and glossy linoleum of the big box store, store manager Billy Wells said that Boone’s Walmart has worked hard to find ways to support local community organizations.
“It’s a local community — we always try to find organizations that are trying to help with hunger, or backpack programs or any supplies,” Wells said.
Those organizations are familiar names to High Country residents and include the Hunger and Health Coalition, the Watauga Humane Society, the Boone Police Department and The Hospitality House, Wells said.
According to Wells, Walmart donates 1,000 pounds of food each month to the Hunger and Health Coalition, and thousands of blankets and pounds of pet food have been donated to the Watauga Humane Society.
“A lot of times it’s that we donate food from our back door,” Wells said. ”Sometimes we receive extra stuff, or we’re at the end of the season and can donate cereal, bread or just canned food.”
Walmart also takes donations at the store and builds brown bag meals, which get donated directly to Hunger and Health Coalition, and Wells said the store also sends monetary rewards so the organization can buy items according to its own needs.
In a video Walmart produced highlighting the Boone location’s achievement, Police Chief Andy LeBeau of the Boone Police Department said it was meaningful when Walmart supported police after two sheriff’s deputies were killed in April 2021.
“They reached out to us, calling us, seeing what support we needed. If you go over there today, there is still a tribute to the two officers that were killed in the line of duty,” LeBeau said.
Sometimes Boone’s Walmart is able to stretch beyond Boone. Wells said the store has partnered with Casting Bread Ministries, a food pantry in Blowing Rock, as well as organizations as far out as Mountain City and Walmart’s national Fight Hunger Campaign. Through the Fight Hunger Campaign, back in June and July Wells said Walmart was able to secure 49,720 meals from customer’s register donations and the store was able to add another 17,000 meals for a grand total of around 67,000 donated meals.
When it comes time for budget season, Wells said he’s always looking to spend one hundred percent of his budget for donations in the local community.
Wells has been at Boone’s Walmart, also known as Walmart 2496, for three years.
“I grew up extremely poor, I did go to college — and have struggled — but I can tell you Walmart, and my management team and associates, it is stressful at times but it’s probably the most rewarding to work with Walmart,” Wells said.
He said that he is proud of the store, and that they have been able to raise wages for staff.
“That we work together as a community, as associates and in the community to help support us which makes us want to come back to work every day and try to deliver the best possible customer experience that we can deliver,” Wells said.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
