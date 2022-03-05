This story was updated on March 5 with comments from Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle.
BOONE — Boone town manager John Ward is leaving his position, effective Friday, April 1.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners appointed Ward to be their new county manager on March 1.
Walton County Clerk Rhonda Hawk said the commissioners voted 6-1 to appoint Ward as Walton County, Georgia's, first manager.
"This was a hard decision. I remind staff on a daily basis of we should put family first so that we can do a better job and be more focused at work," Ward said in an email to Boone Town Council and staff. "Now is the time to practice what I preach. I be taking on a new role as the first County Manager of Walton County, Georgia and I’ll be next door to both sides of our entire family. Thank you for this opportunity and I appreciate you all."
Ward has served as Boone town manager since 2014. During that time, Ward oversaw the $42 million Boone Water Intake and Water Treatment Plant Upgrade project, which was the largest project in Boone's history, according to his town biography. He also managed the rezoning, permitting and inspections for the $100+ million App State Health Science Center and App State end zone project.
"Managing the Town of Boone has been a great honor. I am proud of what the Town of Boone team has accomplished during the past eight years, and I look forward to witnessing the completion of multiple projects and initiatives currently in process," Ward stated in his notice of resignation. "It has been a pleasure to work with such a capable and dedicated staff, who should be commended for their love of the community in which they serve. I leave the Town organization both in a position of strength and poised to capitalize on new opportunities as they arise."
In his notice of resignation, he said that he and his family will miss the Boone community and that they have enjoyed their time in Boone as it is a "truly special place."
"The success of any Town Manager is incumbent upon the trust the elected body places within its chief appointed official. Over the years, the Council has placed its confidence in me to represent the Town and act on behalf of its interests. The Town's achievements during my tenure are the product of hard work, trust, and the professional delivery of services by the entire Town of Boone team," Ward said in his notice of resignation. "Thank you for entrusting me with this fulfilling opportunity of service, and I stand ready to assist you with the pending leadership transition."
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle said he and the town appreciated Ward for all his work over the years.
"He's been a great town manager, and just so valuable in what he's been able to bring to the community and the town," Futrelle said. "We appreciate that he is doing what's best for his family, and that he has a great opportunity and we wish them the best. We know that we're losing a great town manager here, but they're going to gain a great county manager and we're excited for the folks (in Walton County)."
Futrelle said a job posting for the town manager job will be "posted very soon."
"We are also very excited for the town of Boone. This is an amazing opportunity," Futrelle said. "We look at it as a positive as far as we will be able to chart a fresh course. We're excited about bringing in a new town manager that'll have forward thinking vision will bring the same kind of energy and excitement that the town has in forward thinking initiatives."
Futrelle said hiring a new town manager will be a process and that the town plans to take the time to find the right person for the job.
"We have people in place who will be able to keep town moving until that time," Futrelle said. "We got great staff and great department heads."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.