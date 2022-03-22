BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club established a direct connection with the Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club in Poland to help provide support to Ukraine.
The Warsaw Club, in conjunction with German Rotary clubs, successfully funded buses carrying needed medical supplies to Lviv, Ukraine, which is less than 50 miles from the Polish border. Ukrainian refugees then fled to safety on the returning buses.
This war and its aftereffects will require aid for years to come, the club stated in a release. The Boone Sunrise Club said it wishes to provide direct, immediate aid via Rotarians working on the front lines. If community members would like to help, they can send a check payable to Boone Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 2084, Boone, NC 28607 and reference Ukraine Relief by April 15. Every cent will be sent to the Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club.
Funds not used for medical supplies and emergency food and water will be used to assist the refugees.
