BOONE — The Boone Starbucks at Pride Drive became the first store in North Carolina to officially be certified as a union after a 33-2 vote on April 30.
“We are thrilled to play a part in such an important time in history,” a written statement from the organizing committee read. “Thank you to all our partners for working to stand up for what they believe in, for exercising their right to vote, and for committing an unbelievable amount of time and dedication to this process.”
The Boone Starbucks employees initially sent a letter on April 4 to Howard Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of the Starbucks Coffee Company, declaring their intention to form a local union.
On Saturday, April 30, the National Labor Relations Board held an election in the Starbucks and employees came to submit their votes for the union.
After the election was closed, a representative from the NLRB counted and announced the votes one by one.
“It was a little bit stressful,” said Marvell. “But then she started and it was ‘yes’, after ‘yes’ after ‘yes’.”
Only two people voted against the formation of the union.
“I was sitting there trying not to cry,” Marvell said.
For many Starbucks locations that are forming a union, the process can take much longer. Marvell said that for a Starbucks location in Raleigh, they have been voting since February and still have not concluded their election.
Boone Starbucks petitioned and formed a local union in less than a month.
After the election process, the NLRB provides certification as an official union and bargaining is required between union leaders and the employer. This process, on average, takes 409 days to complete, according to Bloomberg Law.
The next steps for the Boone Starbucks union are to form a bargaining committee and draft a contract to the Starbucks Company to negotiate, according to Marvell.
“Community support was definitely a big part of it,” Marvell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.