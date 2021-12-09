BOONE — Boone started its holiday season with a Festive First Friday on Dec. 3, featuring holiday celebrations and performances throughout town.
The Jones House hosted musical performances and lightings of a menorah and the solar Christmas tree during the night. The Watauga High School treble and honors choirs sang a variety of traditional holiday songs as well as holiday songs in French and Spanish. Director Brandon Winbush said that Watauga County Schools has fantastic language teachers who helped the students learn pronunciation techniques and hone their performances.
Horn in the West and the Southern Appalachian Historical Society’s Lampost Carolers followed the WCS choirs with a slate of holiday tunes as well.
Temple of the High Country’s Rabbi Alty Weinreb led the town’s first menorah lighting to celebrate the sixth night of Hannukah. Weinreb was joined by founders of the Temple, Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau, students Cady Halier and Hudson Miller from App State Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Pi, Rev. Cyndi Banks from the High Country Multi-faith Clergy, App State interim chief diversity officer Jamie Parson and Michael Berkowicz the menorah designer.
Later in the evening, the Appalachian State University Sustainable Energy Society lit the town’s solar Christmas tree in front of the Jones House. Powered by solar panels and entirely set up by App State students, faculty advisor Jeremy Ferrell said the club is excited to return to in person events and share knowledge and information about solar energy with the public.
The Boone Post Office hosted Mrs. Claus for a letter writing workshop where Boone’s youngest residents wrote their letters to send straight to Santa in time for Christmas day.
In between events, carriage rides, cookies and cider were available to the crowds milling around downtown Boone.
Topping off the night, the Boone Police Department joined mascots from both the Appalachian Football Club and Bigfoots baseball for a marshmallow fight on Howard Street.
Although the First Festive Friday is over, holiday lovers of the High Country have many more celebrations to look forward to including the Boone Holiday Parade on Dec. 11.
This article was corrected on Dec. 7 to reflect the correct title for Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
