BOONE — Boone firefighters are gaining experience fighting fire during live burn trainings throughout town.
On May 14, firefighters from Boone and a small crew from the Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department burned a house down behind the Bojangles on U.S. 421.
“These control burns are a lot different than a real life situation,” Boone Fire Assistant Chief Mike Teague said. “Real life, we’re going in immediately and putting the fire out because we’re saving people’s property and lives. In this situation, we let (the fire) grow a little bit and use that as a training opportunity for these crews.”
Teague said it helps when a firefighter can read about fighting fires in a book or trains at a training center in a controlled environment, but it’s nothing like taking a firefighter into a life-like fire situation.
“It brings the experience level up extremely quickly,” Teague said. “When we can take crews into a live-fire situation in a house that you would normally respond to that’s very representative of what we have in the community, their level of experience, confidence and knowledge comes up very, very quickly. That makes us that much stronger as a fire department. Anytime we can utilize these structures like this to train our firefighters, it’s great training for us.”
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs said it’s hard to simulate real-world situations in training.
“What this does is allows us to put people in a (life-like) environment and still maintain the degree of safety we need to maintain,” Isaacs said. “It’s invaluable because it gives people the opportunity to experience (fire) and work with it.”
During the training, instructors like Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland went into different rooms of the house and lit them on fire. Inside the house were natural products like wood and straw. Once those ignited, crews would then go in, watch the fire grow and extinguish it.
Garland said they walk the crew through the fire behavior and let them see how fire reacts, what smoke levels do, where the ventilation paths are.
Garland also said they work on how firefighters attack a fire with the different nozzles based on the amount of ventilation.
A burn training like this, Garland said, is somewhat more realistic than some of the other training firefighters go through.
“It’s just real beneficial to the firemen to get the experience with fire fighting,” Garland said. “They know more what to expect when they’re out at fires.”
Once crews rotated through the structure and had their turn experiencing the fire, they let the fire take over the entire house. When that happens, the goal is to make sure it burns down in a controlled manner.
Teague said firefighters keep a lookout to make sure it doesn’t extend to any other structure in the area and make sure any power lines and communication lines are kept safe. Regarding power lines, crews kept spraying water to keep them cool while the house was burning.
They also make sure all personnel are accounted for and that no one is in the structure whatsoever as it burns fully.
Throughout the live burn trainings, crews are always on call to respond if needed for for an emergency in town during the training. Boone Fire will have additional burn trainings in the coming weeks, including on the evening of May 23.
