WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education heard from students and administrators during its regular session on Monday, March 14, at the Margaret E. Gragg Educational Center.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott began the meeting with comments recognizing upcoming events in the school system and community and recent achievements made by WCS students.
“I’m looking forward to this board meeting for three presentations that will be happening tonight. The first of which is from our two student board representatives. We also have some of our most amazing student leaders in the room tonight, and they are leading from every corner of the school doing all kinds of amazing things,” Elliott said.
Student board representative Isabella Sibaja and Mia Shanely discussed the current and upcoming events at Watauga High School, including class registration and the 20th annual Empty Bowls.
The Board then invited student leaders from different organizations to present their contributions to the community and overall service efforts. Students from Athletes for Good, Interact club, Sustainability club, Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Health Occupations Students of America, Future Fire and EMS club, Anatomy and Physiology class, basketball teams and Mountain Alliance shared information about their student organizations.
Following the student presentations, board members commented on the “impressive efforts” of the WCS students.
“This part of the program is very very big to me, I have mentioned that we need to bring the kids back and recognize them,” said board member Steve Combs. “There are two types of people, givers and takers … as you go through life, continue to be givers … I thank you so very much.”
The board then recognized North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics Outstanding Math Teacher award recipient Summer Williams from Mabel School.
“If I were to tell you everything she is involved in, I would be up here for a very long time, she does so much for the school,” said Director of Middle Grades Education Meredith Jones. “We’re very very proud of her, she is truly an outstanding math teacher.”
Director of Instructional Support Services Kelly Walker then recognized the 11 teachers who have renewed or received for the first time their National Board Certification. She shared that Watauga County schools currently rank second of 115 local educational agencies in the number of teachers who are National Board Certified.
Director of Student Services Paul Holden discussed the results of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey given to middle and high school students in Watauga County in May 2021. The majority of students at this time were attending school two to three times a week while doing school remotely the other two to three days. All results are self-reported by students. Holden shared statistics of suicidality, hopelessness, tobacco use, marijuana use and alcohol use. He reported that none of the results differed significantly from years not impacted by COVID-19.
Substance use results were lower than the North Carolina state average. Holden shared that western North Carolina has a larger percentage of children who experience depression and hopelessness due to geographical isolation.
Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey and Director of Accountability and School Improvement Wayne Eberle then shared curriculum and student learning updates.
Stamey and Eberle discussed the impact of virtual learning, sharing that mathematics is more difficult to learn remotely for students than English. Statistics regarding beginning of year and middle of year assessments showed improvements, categorizing scores into early on to above grade level, one grade level below and two or more grade levels below expected results.
General findings include a negative impact for all students at all grade levels for most subjects. Students without reliable broadband internet at home and economically disadvantaged students were more negatively impacted, which Stamey shared was not unexpected. Students with disabilities and English learners were closer to pre-pandemic trajectories compared to the general population of students.
When revisiting the mask policy, the board voted unanimously to maintain a mask optional policy.
