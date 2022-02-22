This story was updated at 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 with more information.
BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education voted on Feb. 14 to keep masks in place in the school system for now.
The board did discuss calling an emergency meeting to discuss the mask mandate if COVID-19 case metrics trended downward.
Board member Steve Combs made a motion to make masks optional starting on Feb. 21. Combs and Jason Cornett voted for that motion while Jay Fenwick, Marshall Ashcraft and Gary Childers voted against it. Because the vote to make masks optional failed, the current policy requiring masks for students and staff at Watauga County Schools stays in place.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Feb. 10 updates to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that are most effective at this stage of the pandemic, like vaccines, boosters, testing and masking and no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.
Additionally, NCDHHS recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit. Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21.
Cornett said his goal from day one is to keep children in school and since a big part of the quarantine requirement is off the table, he felt good to go to a mask optional setting in the school system.
“I challenge everybody to think about that,” Cornett said during the meeting. “It’s easy when the decision is not yours to make, but it’s a lot.”
Combs said now that the playing field has been changed in regards to quarantine rules, he felt there was no need to continue having required masking in schools.
Childers said he is concerned about the possible negative side effects of masking on some children, which he said could be social or academic. He was also concerned that if they ended the mask requirement, staffing in schools could be impacted.
Ashcraft talked about the current rate of transmission, but mentioned a lot of progress when talking about quarantine requirements.
Fenwick talked about how health officials have said the peak of the Omicron surge will end in the end of February and how the cases were declining overall in the school system, but still at higher levels.
For the week ending on Feb. 11, according to the school system, 104 students tested positive and 14 staff members tested positive.
After the motion by Cornett failed to pass, the board talked about meeting again if the transmission level of cases dropped.
“What I’m hearing tonight is that there’s intention among all of you to move towards a mask optional decision,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said. “I just ask for a week at whatever point to be able to begin to prepare staff. There are some parents who are going to be upset or disagree, or whatever reaction you want to characterize, about the decision to move to mask optional and need a few days to make a decision for preparations for how to respond to that.”
Starting on Monday, Feb. 21, WCS school nurses will no longer conduct large-scale contact tracing of close contacts. The school system will no longer quarantine students or staff members after an exposure to a sick person.
In a statement after the meeting, Elliott said that First and foremost, the only goals of the Watauga County Board of Education throughout the pandemic have been to respond to it in a way that keeps students and staff safe and allows them to remain in school to the greatest extent possible.
“That has meant following numerous state and federal laws, regulations and guidance through complex and changing conditions,” Elliott said. “While research evolves and opinions change, the goals have not. Any claim to the contrary is simply false.”
Public Comment
Before the board voted on the mask requirement, they heard from five public commenters. The first was Christy McAlister.
She told the board that it’s important for them to consider that there are countries around the world that have said the pandemic is over and have done away with restrictions. She said she knows the board is in contact with other boards and they should consider what they are doing. Caldwell County moved to mask optional in its school system and Avery and Ashe counties have had mask optional in place for some time.
“It’s important, I feel, to look at not just the decisions that they’re making, but how you can honor as many people as possible and their freedom of choice and their medical decisions that they want to make for themselves and their families so that the parents, students, children have the option if they feel safer wearing a mask that they do so and if they feel that the risks of masking — both known and unknown — are more than they want to risk, that they have the option to (not wear a mask),” McAlister said.
The next speaker was a senior at Watauga High School, Montana Stetter. She said the first time she spoke before a board was when she was 11 years old and she spoke before the Watauga County Board of Commissioners with concerns over being about to breathe with an asphalt plant being built. She said she was at the meeting that night because she “can’t breathe.”
Stetter said it wasn’t due to air pollution, but due to the requirement to wear a mask in school. She said she has never suffered from asthma, but for the past “many months I’m winded walking upstairs or small hills” which she said was a correlation to wearing a mask for more than a year now. She said the mask requirement was also hypocritical since they don’t have to wear masks at football games or sporting events.
She said being forced to wear a mask has been a mistake, but “it’s not too late yet.”
The next speaker was MariAnne Williamson, a licensed clinical mental health counselor with a practice in Boone. She said she is also a mother to two young boys who are in the school system.
“I first want to say thank you all for serving our community, especially in these last couple of difficult years. I also want to say we love our school and love our staff and teachers,” Williamson said. “I’d like to appeal to the board members to vote for making masks optional. From a psychological perspective, I believe we are in denial if we say that months rolling into years of all-day masking is not harming our children.”
She said her son has reported crying in class out of frustration of not understanding a concept, but instead of the teacher recognizing his emotion and helping him, he was able to hide the emotion behind his mask.
“This lack of connection is unhealthy and leads to loneliness and anxiety in children, just some of the many compounding factors of masks,” Williamson said.
She said the constant reminders to pull up his mask has caused anxiety in one of her sons and a fear of getting in trouble, and an “irrational fear” that he could be a danger to others.
“When I realized his entire grade was being made to wear masks outside on the playground and got his teacher to tell him he did not have to, he felt the pressure to still wear a mask because he didn’t want to be the only one, he wasn’t sure that he wouldn’t be looked down on or shamed, and wondered if he might be harming others,” Williamson said. “Why are these messages ok?”
She asked the board to consider and vote for “what is right, not simply comply with a COVID-19 restriction that is clearly causing significant psychological harm and is evidently not having the COVID-19 mitigating effect that we had hoped it would.”
The fourth speaker was Hilary Silver who is a mother of three students at an elementary school in the system.
“We all want to protect our kids,” Silver said. “Through the singular focus on preventing this one disease, we’ve created a blind spot. So we dismiss harm done through stringent measures like school mask mandates as means to an end.”
She said in that fear, children have been stripped of a right to a normal childhood.
“Kids have sacrificed so much for so long in the name of preventing a virus they generally tolerate well and offering marginal protection to adults,” Silver said. “Have we fully considered the ramifications on an entire generation?”
Silver said her youngest — in a mask since kindergarten — cannot see the teacher demonstrate phonics, her verbal and literacy skills compromised. She said her child’s cognitive ability is not “collateral damage.”
“Beyond making my son feel like he’s going to pass out in P.E., these seemingly innocent masks can cause physical harm,” Silver said. “See, too much exposure to microbes causes disease, but so does too little. Immune systems get fine tuned during childhood. Interrupting this training predisposes them to autoimmune disorders.”
Silver asked the board to vote with their conscience and show the kids “you care about their future and make masks optional. Show them they’re more than just collateral damage.”
The final speaker was Michael Ackerman, a candidate for U.S. Congress. Ackerman said that during the last six month he and other parents have tried to engage the board in civil discourse. Ackerman said that “members of this board have engaged in a practice that is more in lines of ‘shut up and listen,’ and ‘we are in charge and we do not answer to you.’”
“Your policies have physically harmed our children, emotionally harmed our children and have robbed our children of learning that in many cases will never be recovered,” Ackerman said. “This is not just about a single policy. It is about forgetting your role as public servants to which you all swore an oath.”
Ackerman then quoted the Declaration of Independence to the board and then said it is “with great sadness and resolve that I do stand before you tonight and inform you that you have left us with no other option but to serve each of you with letters of intent to file claims against your surety bonds.”
He told the board that they have 72 hours to abide by the demands listed in the letters or intent and that failure to do so would result in claims against each of the boards surety bonds.
Surety Bonds
Bondsforthewin.com is a website that lists out how surety bonds — contracts guaranteeing that specific obligations will be fulfilled, according to the North Carolina Department Insurance — to “stop the tyranny fight back,” according to the website.
A typical surety bond identifies three parties to a contract and spells out their relationship and obligations according to the NCDOI. The parties are:
• Principal – The party who has initially agreed to fulfill the obligation which is the subject of the bond. Also known as the Obligor.
• Obligee – The person or organization protected by the bond. This term is used most frequently in surety bonds.
• Guarantor or Surety – The insurance company issuing the bond.
The Bonds For the Win website also links to a YouTube page named “Our Great Awakening,” a slogan of QANON — an internet conspiracy theory.
According to the North Carolina School Boards Association, North Carolina law does not require local board of education members or superintendents to post bonds. The North Carolina School Boards Trust — NCSBA’s risk management program — does not provide surety bonds for board members or superintendents, according to the NCSBA.
Elliott confirmed that he reviewed the letters of intent that were given to board members at the Feb. 14 meeting.
As to the surety bond claims, Elliott said “we are assured by our local board attorneys and state-level school organizations that school board members are not required to be bonded, nor are any employees except those responsible for the direct handling of funds.”
“The bond documents I provided to a community member through a public records request make clear that the bonds cover the employees who handle our money. Board members are not covered and are not required to be covered,” Elliott said. “As I understand it, the community members that have asserted there are such bonds are following very misguided information from someone on the other side of the country. Some of them might not realize this, but others of them certainly do know it and are using this as an attempt to intimidate the board. So far the board has not given this any attention as a part of their decision making process.”
This story was updated with additional context for one public comment speaker.
