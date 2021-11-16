BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education again approved its mask policy for students and staff and heard an auxiliary services update at the Nov. 8 meeting.
The board — like the past few times — approved the policy regarding the use of face coverings by employees and students in the consent agenda portion of the meeting.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12, 34 students tested positive for COVID-19 while five staff members tested positive. As of Nov. 8, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said more than 1,770 students were close contacts, with 799 of those having to quarantine because they were not wearing masks or wearing them consistently. Elliott said that usually occurs at lunch, on the school bus, and most often at social gatherings outside of school.
“The quarantine rules set by DHHS are enforced by the local health department, and legally everyone is supposed to follow those rules,” Elliott said. “The quarantine rules do not go away even if masks are optional. This is why you saw so many school systems who started the year with optional masking quickly switch back to masks in order to prevent mass quarantines of students.”
Due to students who were vaccinated, wore their mask properly or had COVID-19 in the last 90 days, 978 students have not had to quarantine, according to Elliott.
“I would like to see some changes to the quarantine rules, but until those rules change we would see a lot more students sent home if they were not wearing masks,” Elliott said. “The best way for students to avoid quarantine, with or without masks, is to get vaccinated. My goal is to keep kids in school and minimize the disruptions to the students, teachers, and families.”
Elliott, after the meeting, also addressed what he called a theory being pushed by a group of people that claim the school system receives relief funds in exchange for requiring masks.
“Our school system has received state and federal relief funds just like every school system in the state,” Elliott said. “The funds are allocated based on the number of students in the school system and are restricted to be used specifically for pandemic related needs. We are using the funds for our extra nurses, air purifiers in classrooms, retention bonuses in our hard to fill hourly positions, extra teacher assistants, classroom materials to support academic interventions, and last summer’s enrichment program. We have the next three years to use the money so we are budgeting carefully to make sure it goes as far as possible to support our students. The accusation that we receive money in exchange for requiring masks is just not true.”
Before the board members voted on the consent agenda, they heard an update on auxiliary services from Jeff Lions, Monica Bolick and Jeff Trexler.
For transportation, Lyons said — at a glance — the department has four mechanics, one fuel truck operator and three administrative personnel. They also have 35 school buses with daily routes that travel 2,391 miles each day with 1,274 students transported daily. Three buses were currently parked as of the meeting due to staff shortages.
Lyons told the board the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction evaluates the mechanical condition of the buses on a yearly basis to ensure student safety as well as evaluates the office procedures and accounting of inventory. WCS scored a 21.75 this year while the statewide average score in 2020-21 was 32. A lower score is a better score.
He also told the board that the buses have been given reverse curb lights and guardian angel lightning systems to help light up the roadway when buses stop to let students off. The garage has also gotten an upgrade with the addition of 16,000 lb. vehicle lift as well as new tools for the mechanics.
They also have a new WashBot to clean the buses, which Lyons said cuts down the time it takes to wash a bus immensely.
During the school nutrition update, Bolick told the board that during the COVID-19 response, the department delivered 564,161 breakfast and lunch/supper meals to those in Watauga County.
Now, students are receiving the traditional cafeteria at the schools with students eating in dining rooms and classrooms. According to data Bolick provided, meal participation is up immensely, which she said could be due to the fact that the meals are free from COVID-19 funding. For example. Average daily lunch participation at the high school has gone from 389 in 2019 to 618 in 2021.
The supply chain shortages have also affected the services as some foods have run out. She said that one example is that chicken has been on short supply and that one of their suppliers was completely out one day. She asked what they had and finally found out they had dino nuggets, which WCS got.
Trexler provided a facilities update. The department covers 258 acres across all the schools. It also covers older buildings with the most recent additions to many of them being in the 1990s
Trexler said facilities staff has worked to replace/repair sidewalks at Parkway, Bethel, Green Valley and Mabel. The department has also done grading and excavating at Hardin Park and Blowing Rock School.
At Hardin Park, they built a tree in the media center while also building a picnic shelter at Green Valley. He also talked about the 2020 graduation, which Trexler said his staff set up in a very short period of time.
After the auxiliary services update and COVID-10 update from Elliott, three people spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. The meeting had a fairly large crowd. Before the meeting took place, Bill Greene, chair of the Watauga County Republican Party, put out a call on social media and over email for people to “show up, and to bring a couple of friends!..even if you are not speaking...to show the Board Of Education that we are watching, and indeed listening. Please fill those seats!” one email from Greene stated.
The first speaker was Mark Murphy who said he has a Ph.D. in chemistry and is a patent attorney. He said surgical masks are ineffective and provided a handout to the board and those in attendance. To help prove his point, he sprayed himself with cologne and asked people to raise their hands once they smelled it as most people were wearing masks at least over their mouths in the room.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are used to slow the spread of COVID-19 by blocking respiratory droplets, which is how COVID-19 is mainly spread. The CDC states that masks are a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from reaching others and that studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.
More information on masks and COVID-19 can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html.
The second person to talk was a parent who passed around a photo of the back of his sons ears, which he said would bleed due to mask wearing. He stated he believed the infection rate was lower than it was in August and said the board should give the parents and children the option to choose whether to wear a mask or not.
The third person to speak was Michael Ackerman who brought his daughter to the podium as well. He said his daughter, who has Down syndrome, was diagnosed with a blocked tear duct due to constant eye infections, which he said will require minor surgery that will cost him and his wife $1,500 to correct. He said the infections were due to constant mask wearing.
He said he got a medical exemption for her to stop wearing a mask, and once she did he said the eye infections stopped, but the blocked tear duct is still there.
“Most of the children in our self contained classes for children with severe disabilities are not wearing masks and never have,” Elliott said. “Their disabilities either prevent them from wearing a mask correctly or their parents received medical waivers as soon as the mask mandate went into effect. Even those without a mask waiver are not wearing their masks most of the time unless we have been asked by a parent to make sure the mask is in place. While we have been strict and diligent with the mask requirement, this is an area where we just understand that most children cannot or should not be wearing a mask and we have not made a big deal out of it.”
The Watauga County Board of Education will next meet on Dec. 13.
