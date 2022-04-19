BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education approved it’s 2022-23 current expense and capital outlay budget proposal to send to the county commissioners at its April 11 meeting.
In the budget, the most significant increase is to address the minimum wage for state employees, according to Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.
“The North Carolina Legislature is requiring that starting next year all state employees will receive a 2.5% salary increase with a minimum wage of $15 per hour,” Elliott said. “The state budget includes funding for state-paid employees, but we have over 100 employees who are paid from local and federal sources of funds and that cost is being passed along to local counties. Our hard working employees certainly deserve the pay raises, but it will require additional local money to make it happen. Some school districts will be forced to lay off employees in order to afford this, but we do not anticipate having to do that here.”
The overall budget, Elliott said, is a “very basic” budget that maintains current programs and levels of staffing.
“It will continue our years-long project to increase the pay of our classified and hourly employees, continue to provide additional nurses and teacher assistants related to our pandemic recovery, and provide teachers with substitutes in order to complete a 62-hour literacy training program for teachers that is required by the state,” Elliott said.
It also addresses capital projects such as repaving of some parking lots, roof repairs, and routine replacement of classroom flooring.
“We also are in dire need of a new refrigerated truck to deliver bulk food items from our warehouse to the school cafeterias,” Elliott said. “We also will continue our ongoing investment in technology so that all students have a small Chromebook to use both at home and at school.”
On April 14, Elliott and Ly Marze, WCS director of finance, met with the county manager to review the details of the budget. The county manager will then take the school systems request into consideration when developing the budget proposal for the county commissioners, who will have ab budget retreat in May to adopt the budget. Elliott said board of education members will visit the commissioners during the budget retreat to discuss their request further.
The board also recognized National Board Certified teachers at the meeting. According to Elliott, WCS is second in the state in the percentage of teachers who are national board certified, which is the highest professional credential a teacher can earn and “reflects the tremendous quality of the teachers in our schools.”
“We want to make it possible for every teacher to earn this certification and support them through the rigorous process that often takes between one to two years to complete,” Elliott said. “Our strategic plan prioritizes our goal to be first in the state in the percentage of teachers with national certification because we know it results in a higher quality education for our students. I am so proud of these teachers and their dedication to their students. This is not something they are required to do, and it reflects the high quality of the educators we have here in our public schools.”
The board also heard a CTE Presentation Plan and approved it for the following year. In the presentation, Tierra Stark told the board that there were 22 teachers and two support personnel in CTE at the high school, which has 16 pathways at WHS and 4 WIA pathways. The program has 1,026 student participants and offers 23 credentials. Some of the pathways include agriculture, computer science and IT, health sciences and more.
The board also heard from Erin Ellington and Misty Hyler about the WCS Educator Leadership Council. The council’s mission is to elevate teacher voice with decision makers; celebrate and improve WCS with solutions and positivity; discover common themes between school sites support improvements nad shine a light on what is successful; and grow the practice through PD and collaboration.
Elliott then provided a COVID-19 update to the board. He told the board that, at the time of the meeting, there was a very low number of cases in the schools, but there was a slight uptick. He told the board they were seeing groupings of cases in schools. In one school, however, Elliott said nine staff members had been out because they or their children were COVID-19 positive.
There was a significant increase in cases reported on April 15 as there were 41 student positives and 13 staff positives compared to 12 and 4 the week before. Those cases were primarily concentrated at Parkway with 37, according to Elliott.
Elliott also said WCS is operating with no restrictions.
The board then heard public comment where three people spoke. Two of the speakers, Michael Ackerman and Mark Murphy, spoke about indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in the school system.
Ackerman told the board that children are being indoctrinated both subtly and overtly. He asked the board “since when is it the role of an educator to teach children what to think?”
He gave what he told the board was a subtle example of indoctrination at Blowing Rock School when there were pictures of important women outside the library during Women’s History Month. He claimed that all of the women displayed were Democrats, liberals or socialists.
He gave another example related to an assignment at Valle Crucis related to a series of flashcards that define conservatives and liberals in various ways that Ackerman claimed made children in that classroom feel attacked and ashamed. He told that board that he was calling on them to do an immediate audit of what is being taught in the classrooms to ensure that “our children are being educated, not indoctrinated.” He also asks that they report back to the parents the results of the audit.
Murphy spoke about the North Carolina State Social Studies curriculum, which he claimed are full of “woke indoctrination” and full of language related to CRT. Dictionary.com defines CRT as “a conceptual framework that considers the impact of historical laws and social structures on the present-day perpetuation of racial inequality: first used in legal analyses, and now applied in education, communication studies, and sociology.”
He told the board that he thought the school systems curriculum policies were modified to encourage the adoption of state standards, which he said concerns him. He asked the board various questions related to the curriculum committee and told that that he would be making Freedom of Information Act requests related to the curriculum.
A third parent also spoke to the board about bullying in the school system and made suggestions, like having athletes sign a code of conduct at the beginning of every sports season.
Elliott had no comment related to public comments but did clarify that there is a code of conduct, but athletes do not sign a copy of it.
The board then approved its consent agenda, which continued the optional mask policy for the school system. The board of education will next meet in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.