BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has announced its first Holiday Pop-Up Market to offer arts, crafts and gifts from local vendors.
The Holiday Pop-Up Market will operate from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center.
The Holiday Pop-Up Market will host a variety of vendors including Boone Barndog, a local artist selling coloring books and original poetry on garments; Escobar Rustic Crafts with a variety of wood products including cutting boards and wine displays; Good Counsel Herbs with an array of cosmetics and other products made from organically grown or native plants, High Country houseplants and more.
“We are so excited to host the Holiday Pop-Up Market through Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. This community is rich in artisans, farmers, and producers of all types and we are so happy to give folks another opportunity to support local friends during the holiday season,” Taylor Campbell, High Country Food Hub Manager, said.
Shopping locally is an essential way to improve community resilience, the organization stated. Buying local products supports the community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.
COVID-19 precautions will be in line with the town of Boone’s guidelines. Customers can move through the building however they wish, however masks are still required inside and masks and hand sanitizer will be available when customers first walk in.
