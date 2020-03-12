ASHEVILLE — Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced March 2 that 14,976,085 visitors came to the Parkway in 2019, the second most of any national park in America.
“Despite extended weather-related closures in multiple sections of the parkway in Virginia, recreation visits to the parkway in Virginia saw a 4.4 percent increase over visitation to the same area in 2018,” the March 2 statement by the parkway said. “Likewise, visits to the North Carolina section of the parkway continue to hold steady at over 10 million visitors annually.”
The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway runs from the Cherokee reservation in Western North Carolina to central Virginia near the town of Afton. The stretch of parkway in the High Country includes Thunder Hill Overlook, the Julian Price National Park, the Linn Cove Viaduct, the Moses Cone Manor and the E.B. Jeffress Park.
“While the parkway remains open, weather permitting, year-round, the traditional visitor season begins in the spring and continues through fall. July and October are historically the highest visitation months on the parkway,” the Blue Ridge Parkway stated.
The Blue Ridge Parkway finished just behind the The Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, which had 15 million visitors in 2019, the National Park Service stated on March 2.
