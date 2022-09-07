BLOWING ROCK — With the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild completing its week in Edgewood Cottage on Sept. 11, this year’s Artist-in-Residence program comes to an end.
“We would like to thank the people of the High Country and all of our visitors — from over 30 different states and two countries — for an outstanding summer of furthering both art, and the High Country-connected artists who create it,” the Blowing Rock Historical Society wrote in a press release.
With 26 artists this year, the door to Edgewood Cottage became a revolving door, with new artists every Monday morning of the summer. Themes ranged from the “fun” to the “formal.”
“Fun” included Waitsel Smith’s Wizard of Oz Scarecrow and Robert Dennis’ trompe-l’oeil Kitten with a Ghost.
“Formal” included Morgan McCarver’s Ceramic Teapot.
The artists also featured landscapes to seasons of the year.
Landscape artists included Jack Hamrick (red flowers in the foreground, clouds in the back), Amalia Yosefa (winter scene with blue and purple streaks in the sky) and Craig Franz’s (winter trees landscape).
Seasons of the year included Randi Robeson’s summer (pink bouquet of roses), Earl Davis’ (Model-T car) and Beth Shuford’s Stained Glass Crow, for the fall, Lonnie Webster’s winter (Blowing Rock Gazebo in the snow) and Zan Thompson’s spring. (Country House Amid Green Trees).
Three-dimensional objects were a big draw this year, from pottery to epoxy wood furniture to the season-ending beautiful display of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild. Three-dimensional artwork included, Alysa Cantor (Pottery Vase), Tim Larson (Wooden Inlaid Table) and Blue Ridge Fiber Guild (Purple-toned Fiber).
“We can’t wait to greet even more visitors next year, our 14th year of offering the Artist-in-Residence program,” the Blowing Rock Historical Society wrote in a press release. “But don’t wait until next year to come. Over the coming weeks, Edgewood Cottage will transition to its museum format, opening in early October. This year’s exhibition will be about Blowing Rock’s rich history of philanthropy and some of the organizations that are maintaining the spirit of giving to our community today. The museum will be open daily until early May when we begin preparing for next year’s Artists in Residence program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.