Blue Ridge Energy announced the reopening of its district office lobbies on Monday, Oct. 5, and is taking special measures to protect visitors and employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Hours of operation are 8:30 am to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For safety, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time and all visitors are required to wear a mask and observe safe social distancing of at least six feet. Personalized showroom appointments continue to be available by calling ahead to schedule a time.
To reduce risk of exposure and for convenience, members and customers of Blue Ridge Energy are encouraged to continue using the following contactless service options when possible:
· Office drive-through
· Kiosks at each office and community locations
· Website: “My Account” log in at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com
· Mobile apps for the cooperative and Propane and Fuels subsidiary
· Customer service phone line: (800) 451-5474
Additionally, propane fill stations are open at every office location. However, community meeting rooms will remain closed for now.
Help with Energy Bills
Through its “In This Together” COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund, Blue Ridge Energy is offering help to members and customers who need help paying electric and propane and fuels bills. To apply for “In This Together” crisis bill assistance, residents should call their local helping agency or go online to www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com/Relief.
Blue Ridge Energy is also working with individuals to also set up customized payment plans and encourages those who would like this option to call to discuss this as well as possible assistance through In This Together. While electric disconnections have been extended past Gov. Roy Cooper’s timeline, they will be reinstated in October.
Blue Ridge Energy is continuing to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19 and follow recommendations from local and state officials, including the Centers for Disease Control. To minimize health risks for the public as well as its employees, Blue Ridge Energy has also taken the following precautions:
· Adding touch-free sanitizing areas at entrance/exit areas
· Mask requirements (supply available for those needing a mask)
· Installing clear acrylic sneeze guards for lobby customer service area
· Adding social distancing markers on lobby floors
· Single chair seating for waiting
Blue Ridge Energy serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Alexander, Wilkes and Avery counties. The propane and fuels subsidiary serves residential and commercial customers from showrooms in the Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany showrooms as well as a Burke County showroom. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
